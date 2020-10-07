Pakistan Cricket Board Project Faith In Producing Financial Model Not Reliant On India

The prospect of a bilateral series between archrivals India and Pakistan never fails to draw attention from cricket fans. The stakes are always higher when these two nations come face-to-face, be it in an ICC tournament or a two-nation series. While the chances of a series between India and Pakistan look bleak, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) look to be unperturbed.

PCB unfazed despite no chances of India-Pakistan series

PCB CEO Wasim Khan, in an interview with PakPassion.net, divulged details about Pakistan cricket's new approach in an attempt to be self-reliant. Khan addressed the issues regarding a series with neighbours India and urged to look forward without worrying about a bilateral series with India. Khan revealed that PCB's new deal with the PTV Network of $200 million will give them a major boost as they embark on their journey of becoming self-sustainable.

PCB congratulates Information Ministry, PTV and I-Media Communication Services on this landscape-changing deal that will make Pakistan cricket bigger and stronger. https://t.co/CCj2cloCFc pic.twitter.com/wIQEOpwzKz — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 16, 2020

Khan revealed how the board is looking to invest in the right areas after becoming self-sustainable. Speaking on Pakistan cricket, he requested fans to focus on the cricket that is coming up in the next two years on the country with major teams such as England touring the nation. Khan insisted the Pakistan team shall continue playing India in ICC tournaments, but he is not hopeful for a bilateral series between the two anytime soon.

When former India captain Sourav Ganguly became the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President last year, he acknowledged the issue and stated that possibility of a bilateral series would depend on the Indian government as well as Imran Khan's government. Wasim Khan, in his interview, spoke about the same issue and admitted it to be a barrier as the BCCI will have to seek the Indian government's permission before playing Pakistan and considering the tense situation between the countries, it is unlikely that the government will give a green light for the same.

The India-Pakistan rivalry is one of the most fierce ones in the sport. All of their encounters are highly anticipated and are a major talking point. Sourav Ganguly from the BCCI and PCB's Wasim Khan would want the relations between the two nations to get better so that their cricketing ties can be resumed once again in the future. India and Pakistan last met in the ICC 2019 cricket World Cup, where India once against trumped Pakistan in a World Cup game as they comprehensively won by 89 runs.

Image source: PCB Twitter

