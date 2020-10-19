Javed Miandad Advises MS Dhoni To Improve Match Fitness, Gives THIS Suggestion

Chennai skipper MS Dhoni has been heavily criticised for his team’s form this Dream11 IPL 2020. The iconic cricketer has looked a shadow of his former self, and has struggled to finish matches for his side. Known for being one of the most consistent sides in the tournament’s history, the Chennai team is currently languishing in seventh place with just three wins from nine matches. Now, legendary Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad has talked about MS Dhoni’s form as well, as he advised the skipper to improve his match fitness.

Javed Miandad’s advice to MS Dhoni

Speaking to the Indian Express, Javed Miandad explained that MS Dhoni’s timing and reflexes are a problem for the Chennai team this season. The 63-year-old explained that as cricketer’s age, their physical fitness goes down and it becomes more important to maintain one’s match fitness. Javed Miandad advised MS Dhoni to assess himself, as he hinted that the wicketkeeper batsman’s timing and reflexes look to have gotten slower.

Talking about the reasons behind MS Dhoni’s poor form, Javed Miandad suggested that the long-lay off between matches could be the cause behind the former skipper’s slow start to the competition. Notably, before playing in Dream11 IPL 2020, MS Dhoni hadn’t played a professional game in more than 400 days. Expounding more on his statement, Javed Miandad pointed out that MS Dhoni’s body position hasn’t been right for certain shots.

The iconic cricketer also offered words of advice to MS Dhoni. Talking about his own experiences, the former cricketer suggested that MS Dhoni should play the game from his brain. Javed Miandad advised the Chennai skipper to increase his drills and practice for longer in the nets. Miandad also suggested that the cricketer should increase the reps of his exercises such as sit-ups and sprints. Javed Miandad while concluding recommended that MS Dhoni should split his training routine into morning, afternoon and evening sessions to improve his performance.

MS Dhoni Dream11 IPL 2020 stats round up

MS Dhoni will next be seen in action during Monday’s game against the Rajasthan outfit. The Chennai vs Rajasthan match will take place on October 19 at 7:30 PM. The 39-year-old has scored just 137 runs in nine matches at an average of 27.20. MS Dhoni has also struggled to strike the ball, with the batsman’s strike rate reading 132.03 this season.

Image Credits: Chennai Twitter, ICC Twitter

