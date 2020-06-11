Babar Azam Fears Closed Doors Cricket Will Be Similar To Playing First-class Matches

The coronavirus pandemic had brought all the cricketing activities to a halt. Now, gradually things are improving and cricketing action is all set to resume next month when West Indies tours England. However, there have been several changes in the way the game is played. One of the changes would be matches taking place behind closed doors without spectators.

Babar Azam opens up on the prospect of playing behind closed doors

Now, Pakistan limited-overs skipper Babar Azam has spoken on the prospect of playing behind closed doors. Babar Azam has reckoned that playing behind closed doors in the post-corona world will be like playing a first-class match. While speaking to Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz, Babar Azam spoke on various issues ranging from his career and cricket in general in the post-corona world.

Babar Azam said that it will be very difficult to realize the fact that there will be no one in the crowd. He added that it will feel like they are playing a first-class match. Babar Azam further said that bowlers won’t be able to shine the ball as per ICC guidelines. He also said that it will be difficult for teams to play as playing the game in front of spectators is more enjoyable. Babar Azam reckoned that when kids come to watch, they also think and aspire to play at this level. He added that he will miss all these things.

Babar Azam has been one of the best batsmen in the world across formats recently. The Pakistan international has been in tremendous form since making his international debut. Babar Azam is currently in the top five of the ICC rankings across all three formats and is the only player to do so.

Babar Azam, who is in his fifth year of international cricket, has shown that he has a long way to go and his future is certainly bright. Babar Azam averages a staggering 54.18 in the ODIs after playing 74 matches and has amassed 3359 runs so far with 11 centuries and 15 fifties. His consistency in the shortest format of the game leaves many in awe.

He has mustered 1471 runs in just 38 innings in the T20Is with as many as 13 half-centuries. However, when it comes to the Test format, he is getting better. Currently, he averages 45.12 after 26 Tests and was easily Pakistan's top performer on their tour of Australia in the 2019-20 summer.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC-CRICKET.COM