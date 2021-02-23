PES Vs MUL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match Preview

Peshawar Zalmi (PES) to battle it out against Multan Sultans (MUL) in the 5th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2021 on Tuesday, February 23. The PES vs MUL live match will begin at 7:30 PM (IST). The match will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi. Here's a look at our PES vs MUL Dream11 prediction, top picks for PES vs MUL playing 11 and PES vs MUL Dream11 team.

PES vs MUL Dream11 prediction: Preview ahead of PES vs MUL live match

After losing their respective opening fixtures, both Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans have a chance of redeeming themselves as they take on each other on Tuesday. The Peshawar Zalmi lost their first game of the season by 4 wickets against the Lahore Qalandars. Ravi Bopara looked in fabulous form as he scored a crucial half-century for them under pressure. They have notable names of T20 cricket in their side like Shoaib Malik, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal and Mujeeb Ur Rahman to name a few.

Multan Sultans also opened their campaign with a loss. They posted a total of 150 against Islamabad United. Captain Mohammad Rizwan, who looked in scintillating touch during Pakistan's three-match T20 series against South Africa, impressed with the bat yet again as he scored a remarkable 71 from 53 deliveries. However, they ultimately lost the closely fought contest by 3 wickets. Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans are expected to go all guns blazing in their upcoming clash, as they look to get off the mark on the points table. Multan currently are at the fourth place, whereas Peshawar are placed at the penultimate position on the table.

PES vs MUL Dream11 prediction: Squads to choose PES vs MUL Dream11 team

PES: Haider Ali, Kamran Akmal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Saqib Mahmood, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan, Ibrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir Khan

MUL: Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr

PES vs MUL Dream11 prediction: Top picks for PES vs MUL playing 11

M Rizwan

C Lynn

S Malik

R Bopara

PES vs MUL Dream11 prediction: PES vs MUL Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: M Rizwan (C)

Batsmen: J Vince, C Lynn, R Rossouw, I Haq

All-Rounders: C Brathwaite, R Bopara, S Malik (VC)

Bowlers: S Mahmood, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, S Tanvir

PES vs MUL live: PES vs MUL match prediction

According to our prediction, Multan Sultans will be favourites to clinch the contest against Peshawar Zalmi.

Note: The PES vs MUL match prediction and PES vs MUL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PES vs MUL Dream11 team and PES vs MUL Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Multan Sultans Instagram

