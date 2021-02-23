Wasim Jaffer Royally Trolls England, Fans Divided Over Mind Games Ahead Of Day-Night Test

India and England are all set to clash in the third Test of the four-match series on Wednesday, February 24. Ahead of the much-anticipated at the Ahmedabad new stadium, England captain Joe Root has started playing mind games as he reminded India of their debacle in their last pink-ball Test against Australia in Adelaide where they were bowled out for a paltry 36.

Wasim Jaffer reminds England of abysmal display in their last pink-ball Test

Speaking about the same, Root said that if they can exploit the events in Adelaide then that's something they will look to do. However, the England skipper reckoned that their main focus is to make early inroads, build pressure for periods of time and put balls in good areas, thus challenging the Indian batsmen's defence. Indicating that 36 all out is not their concern, Root reckoned that it is more for India to worry about. According to Root, 36 all out is something that will be in the back of their minds.

Joe Root's mind games haven't gone down well with former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer who trolled England in his own unique way. The former cricketer took to Twitter and reminded everyone that the last time England played a pink-ball Test was against New Zealand where they were reduced to 27/9 and were eventually bowled out for 58.

Last time England played a d/n test they were 27/9 Vs NZ (58 all out)😏 #JustSaying #INDvsENG https://t.co/Pjz7FnEOUz — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 23, 2021

Wasim Jaffer's tweet defending the Indian team went viral in no time as fans flooded it with responses galore. Netizens responded to the tweet with mixed reactions. While some pointed out the fact that India won the series 2-1 after the Adelaide debacle, others warned India to be wary of the opposition. Here's how fans reacted to Wasim Jaffer's post.

Last time we played a d/n test match we were 36/10#JustSaying — Not a PSG fan(Read my pinned tweet) (@FCB_MEH) February 23, 2021

Nd we won that series by 2-1.

Bad manners boy, u should clear your point. — Rahul Raghu (@Rahulraghu_007) February 23, 2021

Last time India played D/N test match they were bundled for 36 all out (Their lowest ever score)...So No arrogance and full respect should be given to the opponents.. — Siddhant Singh (@iamsid100) February 23, 2021

36/9 not 36 all out. Secondly after that we won the series did you forget that so soon 😂😂? Anyways it's not us it's England who are fuckin being overconfident and arrogant — Ruchir M Mundhra (@MundhraRuchir) February 23, 2021

After 36 in adelaide,A wise man said come to gabba mate and the rest is history.Never make early conclusions,collapse is mot going to be happen again — 𝓘𝓷𝓭𝔂𝓮𝓪𝓱 🇮🇳 (@INDYEAH_) February 23, 2021

India won back to back test series in Australia which England never did in their entire history🤣🤣 — Rohit Raj (@RohitRa73612924) February 23, 2021

Meanwhile, after a solid outing in the second Test both with bat and gloves, Pant will look to replicate his performances in the India vs England 3rd Test that is slated to be played at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. The India vs England 3rd Test is one of the most-anticipated games of India's home season, primarily for two reasons. It will not only be India's annual pink-ball Test but also the first game to be played at the newly-constructed world's largest cricket stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad. The India vs England live streaming of the 3rd Test will commence at 2:30 PM (IST).

