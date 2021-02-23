India Vs England 3rd Test Live Stream, Pitch Report, Ahmedabad Weather Forecast, Preview

India will take on England in the third Test of the four-match series starting Wednesday, February 24 at the newly revamped and world's biggest cricket stadium, Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. The India vs England live stream of the third Test will commence at 2:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the exciting contest, here's a look at the India vs England live stream info, Ahmedabad weather forecast, India vs England pitch report, India vs England live telecast in India and where to catch India vs England live scores.

India vs England 3rd Test Preview

The series is beautifully poised at 1-1. After England stunned India in the first Test by 227 runs, the hosts made a grand comeback to win the second Test by a massive margin of 317 runs. The Day-Night Test is equally important for both sides as a defeat here will end the team's chances of making it to the final of the World Test Championship in June.

While England will be bolstered with the return of James Anderson and Jofra Archer for the pink-ball Test, the Indian team will also receive a big boost with the return of Jasprit Bumrah. With two cricketing giants set to collide to make it to the WTC final at the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, fans are in for a thrilling match.

Ahmedabad weather forecast

The weather during the India vs England 3rd Test will be sunny and ideal for a game of cricket. According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Ahmedabad on Day 1 is expected to be around 33°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will decrease considerably during the finishing stages on Day 1 at 27°C at around 10:30 PM (IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be ideal and will hover between 16-30%. There will be no significant cloud cover during the course of the game and with no real chance of rain one can expect an uninterrupted India vs England third Test at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India vs England pitch report

This is the first international match that is going to be played at the renovated Motera stadium. From what Rohit Sharma suggested in the pre-match press conference, it is evident that a pitch assisting spinners is being made for the Test. However, with the use of pink-ball for the Day-Night Test, pacers will come into action during the latter part of the days under lights. If India's success in the last Test on a turning Chepauk Test is anything to go by, it is likely that the surface used for the third Test will be rank turners, which is why the captain winning the toss will look to bat first and score big in the first innings.

India vs England live streaming details

The India vs England live telecast of the third Test will be available on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 SD & HD and 1 Hindi SD and HD channels. The India vs England live streaming for the entire series will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The India vs England live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of BCCI and England Cricket.

SOURCE: BCCI TWITTER

