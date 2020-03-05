PES Vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All PSL 2020 Match Details

Peshawar Zalmi will take on Quetta Gladiators in the 18th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Thursday, March 5. The PES vs QUE live match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The PES vs QUE live match will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Here are the PES vs QUE Dream11 prediction, PES vs QUE Dream11 team, PES vs QUE match prediction, PES vs QUE playing 11 and other PES vs QUE live match details.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Plays Far Better When Riled Up By Or Against Opponents: Gautam Gambhir

Peshawar Zalmi are placed at the fifth position in the points table with 5 points. They have played six matches with 2 wins and 3 losses to their name. One match was abandoned due to rain. They lost their last game against Karachi Kings by 6 wickets. The Zalmi would like to get back to winning ways by registering a win in this fixture.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators are placed at the fourth position with 6 points to their name. They have played six matches with three wins and three losses. They have lost their last two games and are in desperate need of a win to get their campaign back on track.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Prize Money Reduced To Half By BCCI, Franchises Not Happy: Report

Let's take a look at the squads and PES vs QUE Dream11 prediction.

PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Squads

PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Peshawar Zalmi Squad

Darren Sammy (Captain), Kamran Akmal (Wicket-keeper), Tom Banton, Haider Ali, Mohammad Mohsin, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Lewis Gregory, Carlos Brathwaite, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Liam Dawson, Imam-ul-Haq, Adil Amin, Umar Amin, Aamir Ali

PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Quetta Gladiators Squad

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Shane Watson, Jason Roy, Ahsan Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Fawad Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Ahmed Shehzad, Abdul Nasir, Keemo Paul, Aatish Ali, Zahid Mehmood, Khurram Manzoor, Tymal Mills, Sohail Khan

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Gives Golden Bowling Advice To Piyush Chawla During CSK Training; Watch

PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: PES vs QUE Dream11 team

Here is the PES vs QUE Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicketkeeper: Kamran Akmal (Vice-Captain)

Batsmen: Shane Watson, Haider Ali, Jason Roy (Captain)

Bowlers: Naseem Shah, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Wahab Riaz

All-Rounders: Shoaib Malik, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz

PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: PES vs QUE match prediction

Quetta Gladiators start off as favourites to win as per our PES vs QUE match prediction.

Note: Please keep in mind that our PES vs QUE Dream11 prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. Our PES vs QUE Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your PES vs QUE live game. Catch all the PES vs QUE live match on DSport or gateway.com in India.

ALSO READ | PSL 2020: Darren Sammy Calls Peshawar Zalmi 'his Baby' After Being Dropped From Playing 11

IMAGE COURTESY: PESHAWAR ZALMI TWITTER