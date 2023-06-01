WTC Final: Peter Drury Hails Harsha Bhogle As ‘hero’ Ahead Of First Meet; Bhogle Responds

Sporting Worlds often tend to unite whenever two or more prominent superstars from different verticals cross paths with one another. This past weekend a slew of such meetings took place at Monaco Grand Prix, where stalwarts like Yuvraj Singh, Neymar, and Maria Sharapova were present at the same circuit. From Monaco, the attention will now shift to the UK, where the Voice of Cricket will have a one-to-one with arguably the finest football commentator ever.

In the past, you might have seen Virat Kohli and Sunil Chhetri getting along as a representation of the cricket and football world in the same frame, but this time it is not the players who will be making the headlines, rather the ones who have been giving their game meaning since the time when many of the big names of today did not set foot on the playing field. Harsha Bhogle and Peter Drury, two of the foremost voices of their respective sports, are set to meet next week. During the Europa League final broadcasting session, Drury confirmed the planned meeting and later Bhogle Tweeted out on the subject.

Peter Drury terms Harsha Bhogle as 'My hero', Cricket commentator responds with epic reply

In what could be described as a meeting that took decades but was bound to happen, a conversation between Harsha Bhogle and Peter Drury will be a spectacle for both cricket and football fans. A combined experience of almost 60 years under one roof. The undisputed GOATs of their sectors and endless treasure of insights, an absolute paradise for fans! isn't it?

During the broadcast stint, Peter Drury referred Harsha Bhogle as his hero. Following that the cricket commentator took to sovcial media to address the counterpart from the soccer end. Bhogle wrote, "He exaggerates so stylishly! Indeed #peterdrury, look forward to meeting you next week and sharing thoughts on sport and broadcasting."

He exaggerates so stylishly! Indeed #peterdrury, look forward to meeting you next week and sharing thoughts on sport and broadcasting. https://t.co/rwgm9K4N9s — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 31, 2023

A conglomeration of "Now then" and "Aguerooooo", IPL and EPL, Team India, and England Football, and what else. All to look forward to in this meeting where any phrase can be given a poetic end. List your favorite quote from the legendary commentators.