'I Didn't Believe Him': Harsha Bhogle Makes Massive Comment On MS Dhoni's Wicketkeeping

Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans are currently locking horns against each other in the final of IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is considered one of the finest wicket-keepers in the world, displayed an amazing piece of his skill as he stumped Shubman Gill for 39 off 20 balls. Dhoni, with the gloves, removed the bails in a fraction of a second, leaving everyone stunned by his impressive work behind the stumps.

The incident occurred on the final delivery of the seventh over, which was being bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. The CSK all-rounder bowled an outside off delivery to Gill, who came down the track in an attempt to play a shot over extra cover. However, the Gujarat Titans opener failed to connect with the ball, providing Dhoni with a chance to take off his bails. Dhoni kept his calm and removed the bails in a flash, securing CSK's maiden wicket of the match.



READ MORE: MSD's Lighting Quick Stumping Sets Internet Ablaze

Bhogle provides a massive update on Dhoni

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle has now revealed that Dhoni had told him he didn't practice wicket-keeping after the conclusion of IPL 2022. Before starting CSK's campaign in IPL 2023, Dhoni's last competitive match was in the same tournament nearly a year ago. According to Bhogle, Dhoni didn't practice wicket-keeping during the nine-month-long break in between. The 41-year-old, however, appears to be at the top of his game despite no practice.

I didn't believe him when he told me that he hadn't practised wicket-keeping between two IPLs. Why should he when he can do this! https://t.co/HWwAlqUw7J — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 29, 2023

READ MORE: Gujarat Titans Set A 215 Run Target For CSK

Earlier in the game, Deepak Chahar dropped Shubman Gill on 3 off 4 balls. Chahar, who was fielding at square leg, dropped an easy catch off Tushar Deshpande's bowling. However, Dhoni's brilliant piece of stumping ensured Gill was dismissed early. Despite Gill's dismissal, Gujarat Titans were able to post a mammoth total on the board thanks to some amazing batting from Sai Sudharsan and Wriddhiman Saha. GT scored 214/4 in 20 overs, the highest total in an IPL final.

Image: BCCI