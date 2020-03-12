David Warner Reminded Of Phil Hughes After Steve Smith Gets Hit By Jofra Archer Bouncer

The Test, Amazon Prime’s exclusive documentary on the Australian cricket team post the sandpaper scandal released on Thursday. The 2019 Ashes was David Warner and Steve Smith's return to the longest format of the game for Australia, after the 'sandpaper gate' scandal in South Africa. One of the episodes of the series captured the reactions of David Warner and his teammates after Steve Smith was hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer and was forced off the field. David Warner said the team relived the freak death of Phil Hughes and hoped that was not the case again.

The Test pays tribute to Phil Hughes, recalls the Steve Smith concussion episode

The episode seven of Amazon’s documentary The Test was dedicated to the late Phil Hughes and focused on the moment when Steve Smith was hit under the ear and lay flat on the ground during the second Ashes Test at Lord’s. Jofra Archer troubled the former Australian captain with his vicious pace and bounce and struck him several times. Steve Smith was hindered for the rest of his innings, before another just below the ear which forced him off the field.

"Not again, please it can’t happen.”



— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) March 11, 2020

Steve Smith lying flat on the ground after being hit by the Jofra Archer bouncer invoked memories of Phil Hughes tragic death in David Warner and his fellow Australian teammates. Phil Hughes tragically passed away after being hit by a Sean Abbott bouncer in a Sheffield Shield game in 2014. David Warner emotionally said, “When I saw him go down we were all like ‘not again’, please it can’t happen.” Peter Siddle added that the moment where Smith lay down on the ground was probably the scariest moment for them.

Marnus Labuschagne became the first-ever concussion substitute

Steve Smith was taken off the field for a concussion test by the Jofra Archer blow but returned to bat after the fall of the next wicket. Smith only added another 12 runs to his tally before being trapped LBW by Chris Woakes, unable to defend the ball after the earlier blow to his arm. The former Australian skipper then became the first cricketer to be swapped out of a match through the concussion policy, with Marnus Labuschagne replacing him.

