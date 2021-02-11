PIC Vs CLI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

Pak I Care will face City Lions in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, February 11 at 5:00 pm IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our PIC vs CLI Dream11 prediction, probable PIC vs CLI playing 11 and PIC vs CLI Dream11 team.

PIC vs CLI Dream11 prediction: PIC vs CLI Dream11 preview

This is the second match of the day for the winless City Lions as they began the day by facing Pakcelona in their first match on Thursday. They will look to not only win both the matches to get their campaign back on track but also look to end their day on a high. On the other hand, Pak I Care have started the tournament with a bang and are currently at top of the points table after winning their first two matches convincingly.

They will look to carry on their current form in the upcoming match versus Lions and make it a hat-trick of wins and retain their top spot on the points table. PAK I Care will certainly start as favourites, but Lions will be equally looking to put up a good fight.

PIC vs CLI Dream11 prediction: Probable PIC vs CLI playing 11s

PIC : Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Asim Butt, Umair Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Shehroz Ahmed (c), Faizan Raja, Muhammad Afzaal, Asad Abbas

CLI: Raja Sikandar, Abid Hussain, Mubashar Ali, Naseer Ahmed, Aamar Shakoor (c), Kashif Shafi (wk), Irfan Muhammad, Nadeem Razzaq, Ahsan Shafaqat, Zahid Nawaz, Innam Khan.

PIC vs CLI Live: Top picks from the PIC vs CLI playing 11s

Muhammad Ihsan

Raja Sikandar

Irfan Muhammad

Muhammad Jafri

PIC vs CLI Dream11 live: PIC vs CLI Dream11 team

PIC vs CLI live: PIC vs CLI match prediction

As per our prediction, PIC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PIC vs CLI match prediction and PIC vs CLI Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PIC vs CLI Dream11 team and PIC vs CLI Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FANCODE

