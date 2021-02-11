Sachin Tendulkar-Alastair Cook Comparison Done By Monty Panesar, Fans Roast Ex-spinner

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has demanded the India-England Test series to be named after legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Alastair Cook. The Englishman took to Twitter and put forth his request and also explained in detail as to why he wants the India-England Test contests to be named after the batting stalwarts.

Monty Panesar comes up with new names for India-England Test series, fans roast former spinner

Panesar said that he wants the India vs England series to be named the 'Tendulkar-Cook' Trophy. Elaborating further, the former cricketer reckoned that both Tendulkar and Cook are leading run-scorers for their countries who have competed with each other in a lot of games. Panesar also pointed out that Tendulkar, who is the biggest legend of the game, doesn't have a series named after him.

Eng v India test series should be called "Tendulkar Cook trophy " because both have highest test runs for their countries,they played a lot against eachother and we know Tendulkar is the biggest legend and we dont have a series named after him. @englandcricket @BCCI #INDvENG — Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) February 10, 2021

Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer in Test cricket with 15,921 runs to his name whereas Cook is the leading run-scorer for England in Tests with 12,472 runs. Notably, the winner of the India-England Test series that is played in India is awarded the Anthony de Mello Trophy. The trophy is named after Anthony de Mello who was an Indian cricket administrator and one of the founders of the BCCI. On the other hand, the India-England Test series that is contested in England is called the Pataudi Trophy named after former Indian captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Meanwhile, Panesar's tweet comparing Tendulkar with Cook didn't go down well with a certain section of fans. Several reactions poured in as fans roasted the Englishman and also reckoned that Alastair Cook doesn't deserve to be compared to the Indian veteran. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Nope . Cook doesn’t deserve to be compared with Sachin monty . Sachin is much much much ahead . Probably Bottom-Kapil trophy would be good . — Santhosh Lakshmanan (@iamhappian) February 10, 2021

How about Santy-Monty trophy? You two seem to be very interested in this topic — Jayan Karthik Pari (@jayankpari) February 10, 2021

Highly opportunistic of you, Trying to add cook's name alongside of Tendulkar's .. The man is a legend and cook was just a good batsman for England. — What's In a Name (@OptiMysticMind) February 10, 2021

It should be Dev Botham trophy rather...Sachin is way ahead from cook in terms of stature...No English player can be as good as Sachin.. — dushyantnagar52@gmai (@dushyantnagar52) February 10, 2021

Panesar then put another tweet asking if the series could be named Vaughan-Dravid trophy and tagged Vaughan and England Cricket's official Twitter handles. The former England spinner posted a third tweet where he tagged Tendulkar, James Anderson, Vaughan, Ian Botham and Kapil Dev and asked them what the India-England Test series should be named.

India vs England 2nd Test details

Meanwhile, the second Test of the India vs England 2021 Test series will commence on Friday, February 13 in Chennai. The live streaming of the second Test will begin at 9:30 AM. The India vs England 2nd Test will broadcast live on television on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 SD & HD and 1 Hindi SD and HD channels. The entire India vs England series will also be available as a live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The India vs England live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of the BCCI and England Cricket.

India squad for England Tests 2021: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Hardik, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

England squad for India Tests 2021 (first 2 Tests): Joe Root (Captain), Ben Stokes (Vice-captain), Jos Buttler (Wicket-keeper), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Dom Sibley, Jack Leach.

