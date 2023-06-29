Will Ollie Pope field on day two of second Ashes Test after injury? Here's latest update

England had a woeful start to the 2nd Test of The Ashes 2023 as Australia have taken a commanding position. After winning the toss and calling out the visitors to bat first at the Lord's, England bowlers witnessed a flow of runs and courtesy of that Aus compiled a solid 339 runs on the board at the loss of 5 wickets. However, the misery does not end there as a key member of the squad- Ollie Pope- left the field in the middle due to an excruciating shoulder injury.

Will Ollie Pope field on day two of second Ashes Test after injury?

While trying to save a boundary, England vice-captain Ollie Pope incurred a whack on the shoulder and was left in severe pain, which led to his departure from the field. As Pope is a key member of the batting line-up, who holds the onus of giving his side the balance, the injury is concerning for the team and fans. Thus, giving rise to the query, will he take the field on Day 2?

According to reports, it is unlikely that Pope will take the fielding stance on Day 2, however, will come out to bat if the need arises. He is set to receive treatment in the hours before the start of Day 2 and regardless of the situation, he is not expected to be seen on the field. But if Aus bundles out or declares on Day 2, then Pope will be approved to make his way on his customary position of Number 3.

Eventful start to the Lord's Test

Following a win at Edgbaston, Australia made sure that the momentum stayed with them. The Aussies initiated a good start to the encounter as the openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja played the initial phase of the game skilfully. Thre match-winner of the previous match Khawaja could not play an impactful innings this time and fell after scoring 17 runs. David Warner did complete a half-century this time but could not take his innings past the score of 66.

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith built a solid 102-run partnership and after Labuschagne's wicket, Travis Head come to the crease and displayed his onslaught in this match too. Smith went unbeaten on 85 on Day 1 and would look to construct another hefty stand with Alex Carey. At stumps on Day 1, Australia are 339/5.