Michael Vaughan Makes A Strong Comment On Jos Buttler - Vernon Philander Controversy

Jos Buttler abused Vernon Philander during the second Test in Cape Town. He received a lot of criticism from fans and former players. He was fined 15% of his match fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct.

Also Read: Aus Vs NZ: Mark Waugh, Michael Vaughan Argue Furiously Over Banning 'leg Byes' In Cricket

SA vs ENG: Michael Vaughan speaking on Jos Buttler incident

Speaking about the issue, English cricketing legend Michael Vaughan tweeted that if a player is caught swearing, it’s his stupidity. He should not complain about the access given to spectators.

For what’s it worth..I think having the stump mics turned up has added to cricket Broadcasts & given the viewer an insight into players/tactics & some banter.. If a player swears and abuses someone and it’s caught surely it’s the players stupidity not the fact we have stump mics! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 13, 2020

Also Read: Aus Vs NZ: Michael Vaughan Calls Matthew Wade 'unworthy Of Playing International Cricket'

SA vs ENG: Jos Buttler wants stump mic use to be restricted

Talking to an international sports outlet, Buttler had apologised for his behaviour and emphasised that the language does not represent the English team. Buttler also added that Test cricket tends to get intense and players may say things that do not mean much after the end of the day's play. Although the Englishman acknowledged that stump mics help in enhancing television viewership, he said that they can create unnecessary controversy at times.

Also Read: Brendon McCullum, Mark Waugh & Michael Vaughan Engage In Twitter War Over The Best Side

SA vs Eng: Buttler-Philander stump mic incident

Stump microphones picked up fierce verbal abuse from Jos Buttler. The Englishman called the South African speedster Vernon Philander a "f******g k***head" during the second Test between England and the Proteas. South Africa were desperately trying to salvage a draw on the fifth day. It all started when Jos Buttler was collecting a throw from the mid-off fielder. Philander was unaware of the throw. When he realised it at the last second, he tried to evade. Jos Buttler, after collecting the ball, quickly threw it back to the bowler and started a rant against the veteran all-rounder.

Also Read: Injury Replacements In Tests? Michael Vaughan Gets Radical As Ferguson Walks Off