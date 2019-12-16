Pollard Differs With Virat's Take On Jadeja's Run-out, Says 'Right Decision Was Made'

Addressing the question over the controversial run-out of Ravindra Jadeja, Kieron Pollard stated that the right decision was made at the end of the day. The West Indies stunned Team India by rattling out the host with a convincing victory at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Virat Kohli expressed his displeasure from the dressing room after the on-field umpire referred to a late run-out call. Slamming the officials Kohli said, people sitting outside cannot tell the fielder and they can’t ask the umpire about reviewing the runout and I have never seen this in cricket

Stating a different option, Pollard said:

“At the end of the day, the right decision was made and that’s the most important thing for me,” he said on Jadeja’s run-out.

Shimron Hetmyer turned out to be the star performer for his side as West Indies did the job with eight wickets and 13 balls left. Pollard further heaped praise on Shimron Hetmyer.

“We know the talent that he has. He has been struggling a bit in the last 9 months and he has been under a lot of pressure. We just want to make him understand his role in the side. He has been in the team from the last 18 months so he has a taste of international cricket. As management we are very happy about his knock. e know the talent that he has. He has been struggling a bit in the last 9 months and he has been under a lot of pressure. We just want to make him understand about his role in the side. He has been in the team from the last 18 months so he has a taste of international cricket. As management we are very happy about his knock,” he said.

Umpiring error almost benefits Jadeja

This had happened on the fourth ball of the 48th over bowled by Keemo Paul. Paul had bowled one right on the blockhole as Jadeja defended it and ran for a quick single. Roston Chase quickly ran, collected the ball and took an aim at the non-striker's end. Everything seemed normal at that moment but the West Indian players including skipper Kieron Pollard appealed for a run-out as they believed that the batsman was short of his crease. This had happened after replays were shown where Jadeja had not made his ground as the ball hit the stumps. The Windies players then urged the umpire to refer it upstairs and after some hesitation, he gave in and did the needful. The third umpire ruled the decision in the visitors' favour as the Men In Blue lost a crucial wicket just at the wrong time.

