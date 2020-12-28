Rohit Sharma Set To Join Team India On Wednesday In Melbourne, MCG Likely To Host 3rd Test

Indian talisman Rohit Sharma is all set to join the rest of the touring party on Wednesday in Melbourne after the end of the second Test match. Putting an end to his much-awaited arrival, the swashbuckling batsman will be flown to Melbourne from Sydney, where he is currently under quarantine. The Indian team eagerly eyes the return of Rohit Sharma who had been out of the side for the entire limited-overs series and the first two Test as he was undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

"Rohit Sharma will be flown to Melbourne by CA on Wednesday as the third game is almost set to take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) with an eye on the Coronavirus outbreak," ANI sources reported.

The third Test at Sydney has been under the scanner for quite a while now owing to the sudden increase in the number of Coronavirus cases. Cricket Australia's CEO Nick Hockley had stated that the board has 'strong contingency plans in place' if the situation in Sydney deteriorates. The final decision on the ground for the third Test is expected to be taken by the end of the Boxing Day Test.

"Should the public health situation in NSW render playing in Sydney untenable, CA's preferred contingency plan is to work with the Victorian Government to play the third Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the fourth Test at the Gabba," CA had said.

India stage comeback at MCG

The third day of the Boxing Day belonged completely to the Indians as they rattled the Australian top-order cheaply. While Ajinkya Rahane brought up his 12th century on Sunday, the Australians managed to sweep the Indian tail early on Monday. Seeking to wipe out the deficit, Australia began their second innings on a disastrous note as Joe Burns (4) not only got out for a poor score but also wasted a review after pacer Umesh Yadav (1/5) opened him up with the one that swung away very late.

Australia were wobbling at 133 for six at stumps on the third day of the Boxing Day Test at the magnificent Melbourne Cricket Ground. Aiming to exorcise the ghosts of being bowled out for a lowest ever 36 in the series-opener, the visitors had put up 326 on the board for a 131-run lead in reply to Australia's first-innings total of 195 all out. Australia were ahead by only two runs at close of play.

"This game is not over yet, we still have to get four more wickets," India skipper Ajinkya Rahane, whose hundred on the second day set the tone for the side, told broadcasters Sony Network at the end of day's play.

