Poonam Yadav Lone Indian To Feature In ICC's Team Of T20 Women's World Cup

As ICC announced the T20 Women's World Cup team of the tournament on Monday, Team India's spinner Poonam Yadav was the only Indian player to feature in the elite team. Yadav, who rattled batting lineups with her googlies and wrong uns, picked up 10 wickets in the tournament with a four-wicket haul in the opening game against Australia. However, she endured a rare failure in the final on Sunday as she could manage to pick up only one wicket. Explosive Indian opener Shafali Verma was selected as the 12th member of the team of the tournament.

The ICC team of the tournament includes five players from Australia, who won the World Cup. Alyssa Healy who played a brilliant knock against India in the final and player of the tournament, Beth Mooney along with skipper Meg Lanning, Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen are the five Australians to feature in the squad. England's Nat Sciver, Heather Knight, Anya Shrubsole and Sophie Ecclestone along with South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt also find a place in the ICC team of the tournament.

READ | Harmanpreet Kaur Backs Shafali Verma After The Youngster Had Dropped Alyssa Healy's Catch

Australia defeat India in the WC final

Chasing a stiff target of 185 to win their maiden world title, India's Shafali Verma failed for the first time in the tournament as the 16-year old was sent back by Megan Schutt for just 2 in the first over. India never recovered from the early setback and soon found themselves reeling at 30-4 before the end of the powerplay. Having been completely outplayed by a dominant Australian unit, India hobbled their way to 99 to fall 85 runs short of their target.

READ | 'Not The Time For Post-mortem, They Are All Heroes': Jhulan Goswami

With their 85-run win, Australia Women successfully defended their 2018 T20 World title and lifted the trophy for a record 5th time in tournament’s history. The Meg Lanning-led side also became the second team in history to lift the title at home after England winning the inaugural edition in 2009.

READ | Virat Kohli 'proud' Of India Women's Team, Backs Them To Come Back Stronger

Virat Kohli hails Team India's efforts

Senior men's team skipper Virat Kohli hailed the women in Blue as they finished as runners-up in the Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday after losing to Australia by 85 runs. Taking to Twitter, skipper Virat Kohli hailed the performance of the team through the tournament and backed the team to bounce back stronger after their heartbreaking loss to Australia.

READ | Viv Richards Has A Message For Indian Team After Heartbreaking Loss In World T20 Final