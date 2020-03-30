BCCI Donates Rs 51 Crores To PM-CARES Fund, Confirms The Same On Social Media

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has contributed a sum of Rs. 51 Crores to the PM-CARES Fund which is an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to combat the deadly COVID-19 which has spread its tentacles all over the world.

Meanwhile, former Indian skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has pledged to distribute rice worth Rs 50 lakh while Gautam Gambhir, Sachin Tendulkar (Rs. 50 lakh each) and Suresh Raina (Rs. 52 lakh) have come forward to lend a helping hand during this need of the hour.

Indian Test skipper Ajinkya Rahane on Sunday pledged to donate a sum of Rs. 10 lakh.

'As pledged,' tweets BCCI

Taking to the micro-blogging site, it was announced by the national cricket board that they have made the necessary contribution from their end and also attached a screenshot of the Payment Order reference and the Account Statement for the same. The BCCI also tagged the cricket board's Secretary Jay Shah, President as well as former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, and the Treasurer Arun Dhumal.

Even the cricket fans came forward and hailed the BCCI after they came forward for a noble cause.

