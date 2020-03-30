'Not Even Thinking About IPL Right Now': BCCI Treasurer Amid Looming Uncertainty

With the looming uncertainty over the Indian Premier League (IPL) amid the Coronavirus outbreak, BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal on Monday informed that the board is not even thinking about the league right now as the lives of countrymen are more important. The IPL was scheduled to start on March 29 but has been deferred to April 15 with the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India and the travel restrictions imposed which restricts foreign players from arriving in India. However, the likelihood of the league starting at April 15 seems to be extremely bleak with the 21-day nationwide lockdown enforced which ends on April 14 itself.

'On the same board with franchises'

Speaking to Republic World, BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal stated that the board will see the developments and accordingly take a decision on the IPL.

He said, "We are not even thinking about IPL. Will go ahead with whatever the government decides. We will see the developments and accordingly will take a decision."

Dhumal also reflected upon the opinion of the franchises and lauded Indian players for encouraging citizens to stay home and take all precautions. "We are all on the same board with IPL franchisee. We do not know how long the situation will be. As of now, till the time it is not safe to play cricket, we are not thinking about it. We have to see how the situation develops till April 15 how will take a call," said Dhumal.

Furthermore, he added, "I am glad that likes of Sachin and Virat have given a message to the nation. Don't panic, stay at home, wash your hands. BCCI will continue to spread the right message."

'Stay indoors people': Ravi Shastri

While the fate of the IPL 2020 remains highly unpredictable, the Mumbai Indians' Twitter on Sunday account attempted to go about business as usual. At 7:30 PM IST on what was supposed to be the original matchday between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings, the Mumbai franchise tweeted a 'Toss Time' post. Following this tweet, the account started posting Mumbai Indians trivia that the fans seemed to thoroughly enjoy, keeping them entertained despite the deferment.

