Pooran & Pollard Bully Indian Bowlers, Set A Huge 316-run Target For India

Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard took the Barabati Stadium by a storm as they bashed the Indian bowlers all around the park, registering a massive total of 315 runs in 50 overs. Pooran & Pollard joined hands to dominate over India in the last ten overs, adding more than 100 runs as the Indian bowlers remained clueless as to how to stop the Maroon Marathon. Nicholas Pooran played a blistering knock of 89 runs off 64 balls, laced with ten fours and three sixes. West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard stood with Pooran on the other hand and stepped on the gas pedal towards the last five overs of the game, powering West Indies to a total above 300 runs. Pollard remained unbeaten on 74 runs off 51 balls, smashing seven sixes and three boundaries in his knock. Earlier in the innings, Shai Hope looked to be in good form before Shami cleaned him up with a neat delivery that crashed onto the middle of the middle stump. India will now have to get to 316 runs in order to win the match and clinch the series.

West Indies set mammoth 316 run target

West Indies close on 315/5, with Pollard unbeaten on 74 including seven 6️⃣s!



The last five overs went for 77 runs 🤯 #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/8lbASB7nLG — ICC (@ICC) December 22, 2019

Indian bowlers bear the brunt

The Indian bowlers did not have a good day in Cuttack as the West Indies batsmen showed no mercy to the hosts and battered them all around the park. Despite getting a good start with the ball, the Indian bowlers could not get regular breakthroughs, especially in the last ten overs as Pollard & Pooran turned the tables on the hosts and accelerated the scoring rate, just in time to notch up 300 runs for the visitors. Debutant Navdeep Saini picked up two wickets but was very expensive in his last spell as he conceded 58 runs off his 10 overs. India's chinaman Kuldeep Yadav couldn't get to his 100th ODI wicket as he took was taken for a jolly ride by the Windies' batsmen, conceding 67 runs in his 10 overs. Mohammad Shami and Shardul Thakur picked up one wicket and conceded 66 each while spinner Ravindra Jadeja conceded 54 runs and picked up one wicket.

