IPL 2020: Pooran Optimistic Of Qualifying For Play-offs; Says 'everything Is Possible'

Despite languishing at the bottom of the points table, Punjab's power hitter Nicholas Pooran has said his team still has a chance to qualify for the Indian Premier League's (IPL) play-offs. Hyderabad thrashed Punjab to secure a commanding 69-run win on Thursday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

No batsman from the Punjab team took responsibility apart from Nicholas Pooran, who hit a few lusty blows to give their side a chance. However, Pooran feels that Punjab can qualify to the top four if they continue to do the right things.

"It's not impossible (qualifying for play-offs), everything is possible. I think we just have to continue doing the right things. Be patient, enjoy each other's success and just play aggressive cricket, and hopefully, things will go our way," said Pooran in a video posted on the Punjab Twitter handle.

"I had to do something special for my team today, but unfortunately it didn't happen. I tried my best. We had a plan while entering the last five overs. It didn't work out and it's a tough one," said Pooran. Punjab is set to lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

Punjab continue to languish at the bottom of the points table

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Warner and Bairstow added 160 runs for the opening stand and when it appeared that the 'Orange Army' would score in excess of 225, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi applied breaks on their momentum to a certain extent. First, he had skipper David caught by his countryman Glenn Maxwell and then trapped Jonny Bairstow plumb in front of the wicket in the very same over just three runs short of what would have been a magnificent century. Even though the former champions lost a few more wickets towards the backend of their innings, Kane Williamson's short cameo helped them post a stiff total of 201/6 in their 20 overs.

In reply, Punjab were playing the catch-up game once they had lost their top-order for just 53 on the board. However, middle-order batsman Nicholas Pooran kept his team's hopes alive as he registered the fastest half-century in IPL history (off 17 balls). At one stage it appeared as if he would single-handedly win the game for the 2014 finalists but it was not to be and when he was caught by T Natarajan at backward point off Rashid Khan (37-ball 77), it was just a matter of time before the Hyderabad bowlers ran through Punjab's lower order and they were eventually bundled out for 132 in the 17th over.

