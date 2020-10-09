Sanju Samson Has Strong Warning For Delhi Ahead Of Sharjah Game; Watch Video

The 13th edition of the Dream11 Indian Premier League has already witnesses some spectacular batting performances. Rajasthan's Sanju Samson took the tournament by storm with humongous sixes during his side's contests last month. The wicketkeeper-batsman became the central talking point of Rajasthan's positive start in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Sanju Samson will next feature in Rajasthan's upcoming contest against the in-form Delhi side at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 9. The 25-year old was seen hitting sixes nonchalantly during a practice session ahead of the Rajasthan vs Delhi live encounter. The franchise took to their Twitter account to share Sanju Samson's perfectly timed shots.

Just a couple of sixes by Sanju to light up your feed. 🔥



Who wants to see a few more in Sharjah on Friday? 🙋‍♂️#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #Dream11IPL | @IamSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/iBmz6w7uLm — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 8, 2020

Sanju Samson will look to regain his form in the Dream11 IPL 2020 as he returns to Sharjah, where he already has played two sublime match-winning innings. Rajasthan have an opportunity to make this venue as their new fortress considering the way they have played here. The Delhi bowling attack will have a challenging task to containing Sanju Samson's boundaries if he gets going. Sanju Samson will look to steer the Rajasthan outfit to a thumping win to rise up on the points table.

Sanju Samson Dream11 IPL stats

The dynamic batsman has appeared in 98 Dream11 IPL matches over the years and has 2,380 runs to his name. The youngster has two centuries to his name and boasts a healthy strike-rate of 133.33. Sanju Samson has already scored two half-centuries in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Sanju Samson has amassed 171 runs in 5 matches this year at a staggering strike-rate of 192.13.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Delhi live:

The Rajasthan vs Delhi live telecast in India will be available on the Star Sports Network from 7:30 PM (IST) on Friday, October 9. For Rajasthan vs Delhi live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. The Rajasthan vs Delhi live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Rajasthan Dream11 IPL squad

Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Steve Smith (C), Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat.

