PR Vs DUR Dream11 MSL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The Paarl Rocks will face Durban Heat in the 24th match of the Mzansi Super League 2019. The match which will be played at the Boland Park, Paarl on Wednesday, December 4 at 9:00 PM IST. Faf du Plessis will captain the Paarl Rocks and Dane Vilas will lead Durban Heat. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Auction: 3 New Zealand legends who will never play in the IPL again

PR vs DUR Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Paarl Rocks:

Faf du Plessis (captain), Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper), Henry Davids, Cameron Delport, James Vince, Sibonelo Makhanya, Isuru Udana, Hardus Viljoen, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kerwin Mungroo, Mangaliso Mosehle, Dwaine Pretorius, Ferisco Adams, and Thando Ntini.

Durban Heat:

Dane Vilas (captain/wicketkeeper), Wesley Marshall, Alex Hales, Wihan Lubbe, David Miller, Ravi Bopara, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Kyle Abbott, Malusi Siboto, Khaya Zondo, Shaun von Berg, Prenelan Subrayen, Daryn Dupavillon, and Sarel Erwee.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Auction: 3 Sri Lankan legends who were bargain buys but failed in the same season

PR vs DUR Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Dane Vilas

Batsmen: David Miller (vice-captain), Henry Davids, James Vince, Cameron Delport

All-Rounders: Andile Phehlukwayo, Isuru Udana, Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers: Shaun von Berg, Hardus Viljoen, Tabraiz Shamsi (captain)

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Auction: 3 top South African superstars who failed to light up the IPL

PR vs DUR Prediction and Form Guide

The Paarl Rocks are currently first on the points table and have won 5 out of their 8 matches. Their last match was against the Jozi Stars and the Rocks won by 5 wickets. Their best batsmen were Cameron Delport and Sibonelo Makhanya. Their best bowlers were Isuru Udana and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Durban Heat are currently fifth on the points table and have only managed to win 2 out of their 7 games, although 3 of their matches have had no results. Their last game was against the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, which the Heat won by 6 wickets. Their best batsmen were Alex Hales and David Miller. Their best bowlers were Keshav Maharaj and Andile Phehlukwayo.

Paarl Rocks start as favourites to win the match.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Auction: 3 Australian legends who were bargain buys but failed in the same season