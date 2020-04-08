Pragyan Ojha Overcomes Fear Of Heights With Daring Bungee Jumping Video: Watch

Many Indian cricketers are known for their love for adventure sports. While touring other countries, they have taken a break from their busy schedule to enjoy some adventure sports. Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha has also enjoyed adventure sports in his life but failed to overcome his fear of heights in the past. However, Ojha took to Twitter and claimed that he no longer has the fear with a thrilling video.

Pragyan Ojha Twitter video on bungee jumping

A Pragyan Ojha Twitter video made fans impressed as the cricketer was seen trying his hand at bungee jumping in order to overcome his fear for heights. The photo caption of the Pragyan Ojha Twitter video saw the cricketer writing that he thought the best way to get the fear out of his system is by doing bungee jumping. In the video, Pragyan Ojha can be seen jumping from the roof of a cricket stadium. Here is the video of Pragyan Ojha doing bungee jumping.

I always had the fear of heights, back then I thought this was the best way to get it out of my system.. stupid me! #bungeeswing #jaibajrangbali pic.twitter.com/OUL8hmY7JC — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) April 8, 2020

Pragyan Ojha Twitter video gets awestruck reactions from fans

Fantastic. What was the bungee tied to? — Nikhil Nadipelli (@nikhilnadipelli) April 8, 2020

Scary!!! I can never do bungee — Basanth Jain (@basanthjain) April 8, 2020



Pragyan Ojha retirement

The Pragyan Ojha retirement news grabbed headlines in February 2020. Ojha made his debut for India during an ODI against Bangladesh back in 2008. He went on to represent the Men in Blue in all three formats for the game. The Pragyan Ojha retirement news got more attenton as he played his last international match for India back in 2013 against West Indies in Mumbai, which also happened to be Sachin Tendulkar's farewell match.

Pragyan Ojha's IPL career was equally impressive. The left-arm spinner played 92 matches and has scalped 89 wickets with a strike rate of 21.34.

IPL: Mumbai Indians troll Pragyan Ojha

Recently, Mumbai Indians trolled Pragyan Ojha on the occasion of April Fools Day by posting a throwback video where a young Jasprit Bumrah was seen conspiring with West Indies batsman Lendl Simmons as the duo planned to prank their teammate Pragyan Ojha. In the hilarious video, the West Indian offers some gum to the spinner, who then gets shocked by the fake gum.

