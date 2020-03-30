Pragyan Ojha Hits Out At Critics For Questioning Celebrity Donations To PM's Relief Fund

As the threat of coronavirus continues to put India under lockdown, several big names from the Indian cricketing fraternity like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar have shown their support through donations to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Relief Fund. Both former and active cricketers alike can be seen showing their support to the cause. However, it is noted that several cricketers and other sportspersons are being questioned by many on the basis of the amounts they are donating.

Pragyan Ojha slams critics, says “help is not measured”

Former Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha recently took to Twitter and slammed critics who are questioning the help provided by cricketers against coronavirus. In his tweet, Pragyan Ojha wrote that in these desperate times of the India lockdown courtesy the coronavirus pandemic, people should be thankful towards donators and appreciative of them. Pragyan Ojha slammed those critics and stated that “help is a help” and it cannot be measured.

Pragyan Ojha tweet

It’s very strange to see people who are coming forward to give a helping hand in this crisis by donating are being questioned (how much have they donated). A help is a help, it is not measured. We should be thankful to them. #JustAThought #COVID2019india 🙏🏼 — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) March 30, 2020

Virat Kohli donation amidst coronavirus India lockdown

On March 30, Indian captain Virat Kohli and his Anushka Sharma also provided their helping hands in the ongoing fight against coronavirus. Both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma donated an undisclosed amount towards the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The 'Virat Kohli donation' news for coronavirus came on the backdrop of donations by Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Gautam Gambhir, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina among several others.

Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 30, 2020

