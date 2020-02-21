Sachin Tendulkar Welcomes Pragyan Ojha To 'second-innings Club' As Spinner Calls It A Day

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday welcomed leg-spinner to the second-innings club as he announced his retirement from all formats of the game. Tendulkar appreciated Ojha's big heart and skill at work. In his tweet, Tendulkar also remembered his last Test in which Pragyan Ojha picked up 10 wickets and said that he made his last Test 'special.' Ojha announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday by taking to the micro-blogging site and also sharing a letter of thanks as well.

.@pragyanojha, it was always great to see your big heart & skill at work. You made my last Test special by picking 10 wickets.

Welcome to the second innings club, my friend! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Yh70ldAMSG — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 21, 2020

Earlier in the day, former teammate VVS Laxman had also congratulated Ojha on his wonderful career. Laxman said that it was great to see him evolve from a young talented spinner to a world-class bowler.

WATCH: Tim Southee Leaves Young Prithvi Shaw Nowhere With A Dream Outswinger

Pragyan Ojha on his retirement

'' I would like to thank everyone who has been a constant support to me and this journey was a very special one and I thought this is the right time that I move on'', said Pragyan Ojha.

The 33-year-old also mentioned that he had last represented India back in 2013 and after that, he was a constant member with the domestic side (Hyderabad, Bengal, and Bihar). Meanwhile, the veteran spinner also said that he has not decided what he is going to do next but the reason why he was firm with his decision to announce his retirement from the game was to give opportunities to youngsters who can fulfil their dream of representing the country.

READ | Pragyan Ojha Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket; Pens Letter Of Thanks

'I made the most of my opportunities': Ojha

When asked whether the Hyderabad cricketer had called it a day because he was not getting opportunities at the highest level for a long time, Ojha said that he had always made the most of his opportunities whenever they came his way.

''That is something which is not in your control and we should let it go and I think whatever chances I have got to play for my country, they were very special and whenever the job was given to me and the captain and the management expected me to do well, I have done well to the best of my abilities. So, I would like to keep it that way and I am glad that I have won a few games for my country'', he concluded.

READ | Pragyan Ojha Retires: Veteran Spinner Denies Selection Snub As He Bids Adieu To The Game

READ | NZ Vs Ind: Harsha Bhogle Roasts India For Selecting Rishabh Pant Over Wriddhiman Saha