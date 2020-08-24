Lifebuoy Extends Cricket Association Beyond Pakistan Team With CPL 2020 Sponsorship

The prominent global hygiene brand Lifebuoy seems to be smitten by the cricket fever off late. Lifebuoy is venturing out into the sports sponsorships by forming various collaborative associations with the likes of the Pakistan cricket team and the West Indies cricket team. The soap brand joined the respective teams as their official hygiene partner for their recent tours of England. However, now they have expanded their portfolio by joining the ongoing Caribbean Premier League as their hygiene partner as well.

The Global Vice-President of the Lifebuoy brand, Kartik Chandrashekhar stated that their brand has always been a symbol that is looked up to by people all over the world when it comes to personal hygiene. And as a result, post their stint with the Pakistan cricket team and the West Indies cricket team, the brand has decided to closely work with the CPL 2020 through which they wish to promote better hygiene standards across the globe.

Along with Lifebuoy, the CPL 2020 has managed to attract various new sponsors as well. The ones enrolled for the season are Turbo (Official Energy Drink), Oasis (Official Water), Rainforest Seafoods (Official Protein) and Degree (Deodorant).

The CPL 2020 is held under closed doors without any live audience in the stadiums because of the ongoing COVID-19 situation. The tournament is set to last till September 10 where the finals of the tournament will be held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Lifebuoy formed an association with the Pakistan team for their ongoing England vs Pakistan 2020 tour and now after bagging another big tournament of the stature of CPL 2020, which is one of the most popular T20 tournaments around the world, Lifebuoy could look to further diversify in the sports industry.

CPL live streaming details

The FanCode app, which is owned by Dream Sports, has bagged the exclusive CPL live streaming rights. Moreover, fans can also catch the CPL 2020 live in India on Star Sports and Star Sports 2.

CPL Points Table

Eng vs Pak live streaming details

The live streaming for England vs Pakistan 2020 is available on Sony Six as well as Sony LIV. Moreover, fans can also use Airtel TV and Jio TV for live streaming.

