Pravin Tambe Defies Age And Gravity Yet Again In Stunning Gym Video: WATCH

India's Pravin Tambe has emerged as an admirable ambassador of the sport. The dedication that the cricketer has shown on the field despite his age and his relentless passion is undoubtedly a wonderful advertisement for cricket. The 49-year-old once again proved to the world that age is just a number for him with his rigorous workout regime.

Pravin Tambe sweats it out in the gym

The leg-spinner's cricketing journey has been nothing short of an inspiration for the younger generations. The cricketer's spirited performances and the manner in which he thrived amongst stalwarts in the Indian Premier League are a case study in themselves. He also is the first Indian to feature in the Caribbean Premier League as a player. The wrist-spinner was a part of the Trinbago Knight Riders unit in the previous edition, and he did manage to impress the fans with his commitment on the field.

It seems that the player is still not done with the game and is toiling hard in the gym in order to prolong his playing career. The Trinbago Knight Riders took to their social media account to share a video of Pravin Tambe defying age with a challenging workout routine. The cricketer in the video was seen performing exercises to enhance his core strength.

Pravin Tambe IPL 2020

The player was roped in by the Kolkata IPL team ahead of the 13th edition of the cash-rich league. However, the cricketer was not allowed to take part in the competition and was disqualified by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Apparently, Pravin Tambe had announced his retirement in 2018 in order to pursue a career in global franchise-based leagues. However, the spinner later withdrew his retirement but did not inform the Board regarding the same. The Pravin Tambe IPL 2020 salary would have been ₹20 lakh if would have been granted permission to feature in the league as a player.

The Kolkata IPL team owners impressed with Pravin Tambe

Pravin Tambe shares a close relationship with the Kolkata IPL team owners, and they were impressed with the cricketer's enthusiasm. As a result, after he was disqualified by the Board for IPL 2020, he was still included in the set-up by the owners. Pravin Tambe's role was to help the Kolkata team players in dealing with the spin-friendly wickets in the UAE.

Pravin Tambe career stats: How has the spinner fared in the IPL?

The bowler has featured in 33 matches in the Indian Premier League over the years. The player has been a part of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Hyderabad, and Kolkata franchises. He has scalped 28 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.75.

Pravin Tambe age: The cricketer has aged like a fine wine

The cricketer raised a lot of eyebrows after he was picked up for the IPL, despite not having played a single first-class match in his career. He was 41 years old when he first took the field in the cash-rich league. The 49-year-old is still extremely enthusiastic about the sport and is likely to feature in the next edition of the Caribbean Premier League.

