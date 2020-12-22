Rohit Sharma Smashes India's Fastest T20I Hundred EVER On December 22, 2017: WATCH

Swashbuckling batsman Rohit Sharma has successfully carved a niche for himself at the top of the order in India's star-studded batting line-up. The tactic of promoting the talented batsman to the opening spot has paid dividends for the team. Rohit Sharma's exploits with the bat have led India to several momentous victories over the years, and he has also clinched various personal milestones. On this day in 2017, the batsman took the Sri Lankan bowlers to cleaners to rake in the joint-fastest T20 century.

Rohit Sharma fastest hundred: Batsman smashes a spectacular 35-ball hundred

There is something about playing against Sri Lanka that brings the best out of the opening batsman. The jaw-dropping Rohit Sharma 264 run-knock in 2014 remains to be the top score in 50-over cricket, and the batsman was in a similar mood when the Indian side took Sri Lanka in the second T20I fixture of the 2017 series. The star batsman was also the captain of the side in the absence of Virat Kohli, and the added responsibility brought the best out of him as a player as well.

Playing at Indore, the Sri Lanka side won the toss and elected to field first. The decision backfired as the Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, started the proceedings with a blistering start. The two orchestrated a stellar 165-run partnership from just 77 balls to take the game away from the visitors.

Rohit Sharma displayed his phenomenal capabilities of tonking the cricket ball, and amidst the entertainment, the cricketer also recorded the joint-fastest T20I century in international cricket. KL Rahul, on the other hand, also looked to be in subliminal touch and he ended up scoring a handy 89. Rohit Sharma's marvellous innings came to an end after he was finally dismissed for 118 (43 balls).

The Indian team posted an imposing total of 260 against the skillful Sri Lankan bowling attack that boasted of proven T20 players such as Angelo Mathews, Nuwan Pradeep, Akila Dananjaya and Thisara Perera. Sri Lanka were bundled out for 172 runs, and India claimed a comprehensive 88-run victory to clinch the bilateral series. Along with the epic Rohit Sharma 264 knock, the Sri Lanka team faced the wrath of Rohit Sharma yet again.

Rohit Sharma fastest hundred highlights

#OnThisDay in 2017, @ImRo45 smashed 12 fours and 10 sixes to score the joint-fastest T20I 💯. 🔥💪 #TeamIndia



Watch that sensational 43-ball 118-run knock from the Hitman 📽️👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 22, 2020

India vs Australia 2020: Rohit Sharma all set for his much-awaited return

Rohit Sharma's exclusion from the Indian continent did raise several eyebrows. However, the batsman has finally arrived in Australia and is currently serving his mandatory quarantine period in Sydney. The 33-year-old's presence in the third and fourth Test would be a significant value addition in the struggling Indian batting line-up. The player has a fabulous record against the Aussies, and he has a major responsibility of carrying the weight of the team's batting in the absence of Virat Kohli.

Rohit Sharma career stats

The prolific batsman has featured in 224 ODIs for the country and has amassed 9115 runs, including 29 hundreds. The dynamic opener has also crossed the 200-run mark on three occasions in the format and is also the only player to do so. He also has smashed four tons in T20Is and has 2773 runs to his name in 108 matches. When it comes to Test cricket, Sharma has scored 2141 runs in 32 Test matches, and he also has hit six centuries.

Image source: BCCI Twitter

