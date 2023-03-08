Preparations Underway At Narendra Modi Stadium Ahead Of Fourth Test Between Ind And Aus

With Australia's victory in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, there is a massive build-up to the fourth Test of the series. Currently, the scoreline stands at 2-1 in favor of India and as it stands India have retained the eminent cup. However, with the spot in World Test Championship final up for grabs, it is a must-win game for India. It should be noted that Australia have already qualified for the WTC final, set to be played at the Oval in June.

Ahead of the fourth Test which is scheduled to start tomorrow, March 9, preparations have already gone underway. While India vs Australia has always been a high-octane encounter, the scale of the matchup has elevated to new heights as the Day 1 of the Test will feature two special guests. While several thousand will be in attendance at the match it will also be witnessed by the honorable PM of India Narendra Modi and the PM of Australia Anthony Albanese.

PM Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese to watch day 1 of the final test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad.



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/xX1ztb5QV5 — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2023

So, with the topmost leadership from both countries set to enter the Narendra Modi Stadium, a small ceremony would reportedly take place where both personalities will meet the teams and shake hands with them individually. With this, the cricketing action will receive extra flair. However, the bigger picture is about the bottom line of the series, which hangs in balance.

India's WTC Final qualification scenario ahead of IND vs Aus fourth Test

Going into the fourth Test, India would have to look for victory and have to register a 3-1 win over Australia. If India manage to get the victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad then they will book their spot in the WTC final. But, if the fourth Test ends in a draw then the attention will shift to New Zealand, where Sri Lanka will begin their final lap to qualify for the WTC final. If SL manages to get a 2-0 victory over NZ in the series then SL will get the ticket to the final. The scenario will remain the same if India loses the fourth Test. Anyhow, SL will have to get the 2-0 win over NZ to receive any chance of reaching the final of WTC final.