'Multilateralism Is In Crisis Today': PM Narendra Modi At G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing G20 Foreign Ministers summit in New Delhi on Thursday, March 2, asserted that India has selected the theme of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' for its presidency of the club. The Prime Minister mentioned that the meeting signals the need for unity of purpose and unity of action. The G20 Foreign Ministers’ Summit is being attended by representatives of 40 countries, including non-G20 members invited by India, and several multilateral organisations.

'Multilateralism is in crisis': PM Modi

Stating that multilateralism is in crisis, the Prime Minister said, "The architecture of the global governance created after the Second world war was to prevent future wars by balancing competing interests and second to foster international cooperation on issues of common interest."

PM Modi stated that in the last few years, financial crises, climate change, the pandemic, terrorism, and war clearly show that global governance has failed in its mandates. "We must also admit that the tragic consequences of this failure are being faced most by developing countries. After years of progress, we are at risk today of moving back to sustainable development goals," he added..

"Many developing countries are struggling with unsustainable debt while trying to ensure food and energy security for their people. They are also the ones most affected by global warming caused by richer countries. This is why India's G20 Presidency has tried to give a voice to the Global South. No group can claim global leadership without listening to those most affected by its decisions, " the Prime Minister said.