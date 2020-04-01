Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant Talented But Under Immense Pressure Right Now: Yuvraj Singh

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh's influence on cricket has been remarkable in the last two decades. The two-time World Cup winner scored more than 8,000 runs in his illustrious ODI career that began with his debut in the year 2000. Singh is currently retired from all BCCI cricket events and is focusing on playing tournaments like Global T20 Canada and Abu Dhabi T10.

ALSO READ | Prithvi Shaw and Sachin Tendulkar have dinner, Cricket fans have a field day

Yuvraj Singh reflects on Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant's recent struggles

In an interview with a leading Indian media publication, Yuvraj Singh talked about young talents like Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant and the troubles that they have been facing. Pant was touted to be MS Dhoni's successor for the Indian team but the 22-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has lost his place in the side due to a lack of form. Cricket prodigy Prithvi Shaw has also faced a lot of flak in the last year as he faced a short ban due to a guideline violation. Shaw has also been criticised for his reported attitude towards the game and life.

ALSO READ | Tom Latham takes a one-handed screamer at the second slip to remove Prithvi Shaw

Yuvraj believes that Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant need veterans to guide them

Singh reflected on the careers of the two promising youngsters and mentioned how they need to be given some time before they blossom into their full potential. The legendary all-rounder explained how there is "too much noise" around these two, every time they fail. According to Yuvraj Singh, both Shaw and Pant should be guided by the coaches and senior players in the team. Singh explained how it is important for both youngsters to focus on their health and learn the Dos and Don'ts, on and off the field. Singh cited how seniors like Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid, and Anil Kumble taught him discipline in his formative years.

ALSO READ | BCCI must pick MS Dhoni without being unfair to KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant: Irfan Pathan

Yuvraj Singh donation details and IPL 2020 stint

Yuvraj Singh will not be partaking in the upcoming IPL 2020. Singh announced his retirement from all BCCI cricket in 2019 after a title-winning campaign with the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019. The Shahid Afridi foundation recently received a Yuvraj Singh donation towards fighting the novel coronavirus and the all-rounder has attracted a lot of flak due to the same.

These are testing times, it’s time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate. Lets do our bit, I am supporting @SAfridiOfficial & @SAFoundationN in this noble initiative of covid19. Pls donate on https://t.co/yHtpolQbMx #StayHome @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/HfKPABZ6Wh — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 31, 2020

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant trolled by fans for indoor workout video posted by BCCI; watch video