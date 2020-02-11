The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Prithvi Shaw Involved In A Needless Run Out, Fans Gutted After He Fails To Capitalise

Cricket News

Fans were disappointed after Prithvi Shaw was involved in a needless run out during the 3rd ODI on Tuesday. Shaw looked in fine flow as he ended up scoring 40

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Prithvi

Prithvi Shaw looked in fine flow with the bat during the 3rd and final ODI against New Zealand at the Bay Oval on Tuesday. He steadied the Indian ship after India had lost the wickets of opener Mayank Agarwal and skipper Virat Kohli early on. Shaw did play an enterprising knock and restored the hopes of the Indian supporters but just when it looked like he would convert his start into a big score, he threw it away due to a needless run out of a non-existent second run.

READ: NZ vs IND- Live Updates: KL Rahul and Manish Pandey look to steady the ship

READ: 3 Bangladesh & 2 Indian players hit with major sanctions by ICC after U-19 WC final spat

Fans gutted after Prithvi Shaw's needless run-out

This had happened in the 13th over of the first innings after India were asked to bat by Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson. On the very first delivery, Hamish Bennett had bowled one on his pads as Shaw hit it towards the leg side and set away for a single. Seeing the fielder rushing in from a distance, he decided to go for a second run.

However, the risk did not pay off as Tom Latham collected the ball quickly and whipped the bails off. The matter was referred to the third umpire and replays showed that the youngster was well short of his ground. 

He departed for a 42-ball 40. Nonetheless, the fans were really disappointed after the young opener failed to convert his good start into a big one. Here are some of the reactions. 

READ: IPL 2020: From Shreyas Iyer to Sandeep Lamichhane, salaries of all Delhi Capitals players

READ: NZ vs IND: Harsha Bhogle urges Virat Kohli to cut out risky shots after average ODI series

(Image Courtesy: @BLACKCAPS)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
INDIA EYE A CONSOLATION WIN
MANOJ TIWARI ON ELECTION RESULTS
TRUMP SAYS VIRUS WILL DISAPPEAR
TIME FOR BJP TO INTROSPECT: SWAMY
FIVE PLAYERS FOUND GUILTY BY ICC
'TRUST JUDGES ON CAA': GOGOI