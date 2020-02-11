Prithvi Shaw Involved In A Needless Run Out, Fans Gutted After He Fails To Capitalise

Prithvi Shaw looked in fine flow with the bat during the 3rd and final ODI against New Zealand at the Bay Oval on Tuesday. He steadied the Indian ship after India had lost the wickets of opener Mayank Agarwal and skipper Virat Kohli early on. Shaw did play an enterprising knock and restored the hopes of the Indian supporters but just when it looked like he would convert his start into a big score, he threw it away due to a needless run out of a non-existent second run.

Fans gutted after Prithvi Shaw's needless run-out

This had happened in the 13th over of the first innings after India were asked to bat by Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson. On the very first delivery, Hamish Bennett had bowled one on his pads as Shaw hit it towards the leg side and set away for a single. Seeing the fielder rushing in from a distance, he decided to go for a second run.

However, the risk did not pay off as Tom Latham collected the ball quickly and whipped the bails off. The matter was referred to the third umpire and replays showed that the youngster was well short of his ground.

He departed for a 42-ball 40. Nonetheless, the fans were really disappointed after the young opener failed to convert his good start into a big one. Here are some of the reactions.

There was a relatively easy second run available. It was his own call too. Surprised by the margin Prithvi fell short. Special talent to hit the ball but will have to work on his fitness. #Prithvi #NZvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 11, 2020

#RT @RCBTweets: Prithvi Shaw's promising innings comes to an end as he's caught short of crease while trying to complete the second run. 🇮🇳 lose their 3rd wicket. #NZvIND #PlayBold — Riya Seth (@DesiBabeRiya) February 11, 2020

#PrithviShaw looks like he belongs across the 3 formats. Bit of a sehwag throwback too! wish he doesn't throw his wicket away after getting starts though. — dh1opinion (@dh1opinion) February 11, 2020

Man-I- man #prithvishaw disappointed again with that silly runout. I wonder does he values his wicket. #indiavsnewzealand — Sunny (@dizzsunny) February 11, 2020

#starniadugu prithvi Shaw is great prospect no doubt about tat but he has to learn how to not throw his wicket away what your opinion on this sir — Prashanth N (@Prashan52358808) February 11, 2020

(Image Courtesy: @BLACKCAPS)