IPL 2020: From Shreyas Iyer To Sandeep Lamichhane, Salaries Of All Delhi Capitals Players

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) went into the IPL 2020 auction in Kolkata with a purse of ₹27.85 crore. At the bidding event, the franchise put the same into good use by roping in some exciting local and overseas T20 talents. Here, we take a look at how they fared at the auction and how their squad looks for IPL 2020.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Come Up With Quirky Whatsapp-style Social Round-up Of The Week

Also Read | IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' Witty Take On Shreyas Iyer's Form Stuns Social Media

Delhi Capitals Squad for IPL 2020

At the IPL 2020 Auction, Delhi Capitals acquired dynamic Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and talented wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey among several others. They purchased 8 players at the auction out of which five are international superstars. Among uncapped Indians, the franchise roped in Lalit Yadav and Tushar Deshpande into their line-up. They also retained several of their star performers like Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan. Here is a full list of Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 players along with their salaries.

Ajinkya Rahane (Traded) - ₹5.25 crore

Alex Carey (Bought) - ₹2.40 crore

Amit Mishra (Retained) - ₹4 crore

Avesh Khan (Retained) - ₹70 lakh

Axar Patel (Retained) - ₹5 crore

Chris Woakes (Bought) - ₹1.50 crore

Harshal Patel (Retained) - ₹20 lakh

Ishant Sharma (Retained) - ₹1.10 crore

Jason Roy (Bought) - ₹1.50 crore

Kagiso Rabada (Retained) - ₹4.20 crore

Keemo Paul (Retained) - ₹50 lakh

Lalit Yadav (Uncapped/Bought) - ₹20 lakh

Marcus Stoinis (Bought) - ₹4.80 crore

Mohit Sharma (Bought) - ₹50 lakh

Prithvi Shaw (Retained) - ₹1.20 crore

Ravichandran Ashwin (Traded) - ₹7.60 crore

Rishabh Pant (Retained) - ₹15 crore

Sandeep Lamichhane (Retained) - ₹20 lakh

Shikhar Dhawan (Retained) - ₹5.20 crore

Shimron Hetmyer (Bought) - ₹7.75 crore

Shreyas Iyer (Retained) - ₹7 crore

Tushar Deshpande (Uncapped/Bought) - ₹20 lakh

Also Read | IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer To Continue Leading Delhi Capitals For Upcoming Season

Also Read | IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting Backs Delhi Capitals Mentee Rishabh Pant To Make India Return