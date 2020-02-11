IPL 2020: From Shreyas Iyer To Sandeep Lamichhane, Salaries Of All Delhi Capitals Players

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) went into the IPL 2020 auction in Kolkata with a purse of ₹27.85 crore. At the bidding event, the franchise put the same into good use by roping in some exciting local and overseas T20 talents. Here, we take a look at how they fared at the auction and how their squad looks for IPL 2020.
At the IPL 2020 Auction, Delhi Capitals acquired dynamic Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and talented wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey among several others. They purchased 8 players at the auction out of which five are international superstars. Among uncapped Indians, the franchise roped in Lalit Yadav and Tushar Deshpande into their line-up. They also retained several of their star performers like Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan. Here is a full list of Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 players along with their salaries.
Ajinkya Rahane (Traded) - ₹5.25 crore
Alex Carey (Bought) - ₹2.40 crore
Amit Mishra (Retained) - ₹4 crore
Avesh Khan (Retained) - ₹70 lakh
Axar Patel (Retained) - ₹5 crore
Chris Woakes (Bought) - ₹1.50 crore
Harshal Patel (Retained) - ₹20 lakh
Ishant Sharma (Retained) - ₹1.10 crore
Jason Roy (Bought) - ₹1.50 crore
Kagiso Rabada (Retained) - ₹4.20 crore
Keemo Paul (Retained) - ₹50 lakh
Lalit Yadav (Uncapped/Bought) - ₹20 lakh
Marcus Stoinis (Bought) - ₹4.80 crore
Mohit Sharma (Bought) - ₹50 lakh
Prithvi Shaw (Retained) - ₹1.20 crore
Ravichandran Ashwin (Traded) - ₹7.60 crore
Rishabh Pant (Retained) - ₹15 crore
Sandeep Lamichhane (Retained) - ₹20 lakh
Shikhar Dhawan (Retained) - ₹5.20 crore
Shimron Hetmyer (Bought) - ₹7.75 crore
Shreyas Iyer (Retained) - ₹7 crore
Tushar Deshpande (Uncapped/Bought) - ₹20 lakh
Presenting, the #DelhiCapitals Class of 2020 🔥— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 20, 2019
Dilliwalon, thoughts on our final squad post the #IPLAuction?#ThisIsNewDelhi pic.twitter.com/wRglUTr61d
