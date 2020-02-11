The Debate
IPL 2020: From Shreyas Iyer To Sandeep Lamichhane, Salaries Of All Delhi Capitals Players

Cricket News

Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 team: Ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020, we take a look at the entire list of Delhi Capitals players based on the recent auction.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
IPL 2020

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) went into the IPL 2020 auction in Kolkata with a purse of ₹27.85 crore. At the bidding event, the franchise put the same into good use by roping in some exciting local and overseas T20 talents. Here, we take a look at how they fared at the auction and how their squad looks for IPL 2020.

Delhi Capitals Squad for IPL 2020

At the IPL 2020 Auction, Delhi Capitals acquired dynamic Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and talented wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey among several others. They purchased 8 players at the auction out of which five are international superstars. Among uncapped Indians, the franchise roped in Lalit Yadav and Tushar Deshpande into their line-up. They also retained several of their star performers like Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan. Here is a full list of Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 players along with their salaries.

Ajinkya Rahane (Traded) - ₹5.25 crore

Alex Carey (Bought) - ₹2.40 crore

Amit Mishra (Retained) - ₹4 crore

Avesh Khan (Retained) - ₹70 lakh

Axar Patel (Retained) - ₹5 crore

Chris Woakes (Bought) - ₹1.50 crore

Harshal Patel (Retained) - ₹20 lakh

Ishant Sharma (Retained) - ₹1.10 crore          

Jason Roy (Bought) - ₹1.50 crore

Kagiso Rabada (Retained) - ₹4.20 crore

Keemo Paul (Retained) - ₹50 lakh

Lalit Yadav (Uncapped/Bought) - ₹20 lakh

Marcus Stoinis (Bought) - ₹4.80 crore

Mohit Sharma (Bought) - ₹50 lakh

Prithvi Shaw (Retained) - ₹1.20 crore

Ravichandran Ashwin (Traded) - ₹7.60 crore

Rishabh Pant (Retained) - ₹15 crore

Sandeep Lamichhane (Retained) - ₹20 lakh

Shikhar Dhawan (Retained) - ₹5.20 crore         

Shimron Hetmyer (Bought) - ₹7.75 crore    

Shreyas Iyer (Retained) - ₹7 crore       

Tushar Deshpande (Uncapped/Bought) - ₹20 lakh

