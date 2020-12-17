Prithvi Shaw Subject To Funny Memes On Twitter After Second-ball Duck In Pink Ball Test

India are currently competing with Australia in the first Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar at the Adelaide Oval in Oval. Having won the toss, Indian captain Virat Kohli decided to bat first. The Men in Blue decided to go with the opening combination of Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw which came as a surprise considering Shaw's poor run of form in recent times. However, the team management showed faith in the youngster and chose him ahead of an in-form Shubman Gill for the India vs Australia 1st Test.

India vs Australia live: Fans run meme riot after Prithvi Shaw gets out for duck

Shaw failed to justify the faith shown in him by the team management as he was dismissed for a duck on just the second ball of the innings. Australian speedster Mitchell Starc bowled an inswinging good length ball which took an inside edge of Shaw's willow as the ball crashed on to the stumps making a mess of it.

Twitter was abuzz after Prithvi Shaw's wicket in India vs Australia 1st Test. Several reactions poured in as fans slammed Shaw for continuing to disappoint after being provided with chances galore. There was also a certain section of fans who trolled the 21-year old by running a meme riot. Here's a look at some of the best memes.

Meanwhile, after an early blow, India have managed to recover well with Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara playing meticulously. Both batsmen are playing sensibly without attempting any rash shot. The visitors will hope for the duo to continue and create a big partnership to gain the upper hand on the first day of the Test. Meanwhile, at the time of publishing this article, India reached 25/1 after 14.1 overs.

India vs Australia 1st Test live streaming details

For India vs Australia 1st Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 9:30 AM (IST) on Thursday, December 16. For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 1st Test will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

