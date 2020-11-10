Prithvi Shaw Net Worth, Dream11 IPL 2020 Price, House And Personal Life On 21st Birthday

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw has made a name for himself with some scintillating knocks in international cricket as well as in the Dream11 Indian Premier League. The opener is known to be a fabulous timer of the cricket ball and is a treat to watch when he is in form. The cricketer is currently plying his trade for the Delhi team and is an integral member of the side.

Prithvi Shaw celebrated his birthday on Monday along with his teammates. Here is a look at the player's personal life, net worth, and his earnings.

Prithvi Shaw birthday: The Delhi team share glimpses of the celebration

How much is the Prithvi Shaw net worth figure?

While there is no official figure available for the youngster's net worth figures, but he has established himself as a rising star at a very young age. The major source of his income comprises of the compensation he receives from The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active cricket player. He also gets paid handsomely by the Delhi franchise for his services in the cash-rich league.

Moreover, he represents the Mumbai team in the Ranji Trophy team and receives a salary for being a part of the side. The 21-year-old has also had several notable associations with brands throughout his career. Some of his endorsements include MRF, Protinex, BharatPe, Nike, and Boat.

Prithvi Shaw IPL 2020 price: How much is the cricketer's salary?

The swashbuckling batsman was roped in by the Delhi team in 2018 and has established himself as a vital cog in their batting line-up. Prithvi Shaw will pocket ₹1.20 crore for his stint in the Dream11 IPL 2020 with the franchise. The batsman has been a part of the team for three years now and has made a total of ₹3.60 crore playing for Delhi.

Mumbai vs Delhi Final: Mumbai stand in way for Delhi's championship aspirations

Prithvi Shah started the competition on a promising note and has two half-centuries to his name this season. However, he is dealing with a form slump and has been in-and-out of the team in the latter half. It will be tough for him to find his way back into the team for the Mumbai vs Delhi final after Marcus Stoinis' exploits against Hyderabad as an opening batsman.

The much-awaited final will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. While it is the maiden final for the Delhi unit, Mumbai will take the field in their sixth final. The match is slated to kick off at 7:30 pm IST.

