Jayant Yadav Touted By Mumbai To Replace Rahul Chahar In Dream11 IPL 2020 Final?

Mumbai are all set to lock horns with Delhi in the Dream11 IPL 2020 final on Tuesday, November 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The live action of the Mumbai vs Delhi will kick off at 7:30 PM (IST). While Mumbai will play to win a record fifth title, Delhi will look to lay hands on their maiden Dream11 IPL trophy.

ALSO READ | Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis dance before Dream11 IPL 2020 final in the gym; watch video

Jayant Yadav likely to replace Rahul Chahar against Delhi

Both teams have been two of the top sides in the competition, having played some excellent cricket. However, when it comes to the rivalry between the two franchises in the ongoing tournament, it is the Men in Blue who have the upper hand. During the league phase, Mumbai and Delhi faced each other on two instances and it was Rohit Sharma's men who emerged victorious in both games.

After finishing at No. 1 and 2 on the Dream11 IPL 2020 final points table, Mumbai and Delhi squared off in the Qualifier 1 in Dubai and once again the defending champions got the better of Shreyas Iyer's side by thrashing them by 57 runs. Mumbai were clinical in that game, having put in impactful performances in all the three facts of the game. However, when all other bowlers had memorable outings, their main spinner Rahul Chahar was taken to the cleaners by the Delhi batsmen.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Final: Mumbai thank support staff Ramesh & Mangesh in heartfelt video

Chahar leaked a whopping 35 runs in his two overs at an economy rate of 17.5 when the rest of the bowlers gave away runs at a rate of less than 9.00. This can be one of the reasons which might work against Chahar during the Mumbai vs Delhi final. It is likely that the leg-spinner will make way for Jayant Yadav in the Mumbai playing XI ahead of the much-awaited contest. In a recent video, Mumbai showcased Yadav working out hard in the gym alongwith teammates such as Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav, which could mean that the franchise gave a hint about this possibility.

Moreover, Delhi have a number of left-handed batsmen in the form of Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel which is why Yadav seems like a suitable choice due to his ability to take the ball away from the southpaws as opposed to Chahar. In fact, Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma also hinted at Yadav's inclusion in the playing XI vs Delhi.

ALSO READ | Shikhar Dhawan gives funny reply to Yuvraj Singh's DRS jibe during Dream11 IPL 2020

While speaking to media ahead of the Dream11 IPL 2020 final, Rohit said that with the number of lefties they have, Jayant is a good option. Rohit added that Jayant played the second last league stage game on October 31 against Delhi where he bowled pretty well. The Mumbai captain reckoned that Jayant has also played for Delhi before and understands them well, which makes him a great option.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Final Mumbai vs Delhi live streaming, pitch report, Dubai weather update

SOURCE: JAYANT YADAV INSTAGRAM

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.