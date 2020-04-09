Prithvi Shaw Opens Up On Feeling Sense Of 'torture' During 2019 Doping Ban

Prithvi Shaw was only 14 when he smashed a score of 546 in 2013 and entered the junior cricket record books. Since then, the cricketing prodigy has led the Indian team to an Under-19 World Cup victory, smashed a century on Test debut and has landed himself a lucrative IPL contract. However, the 20-year-old has also run into some trouble over the course of his young career leading to the Prithvi Shaw ban making headlines in 2019.

ALSO READ | Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant talented but under immense pressure right now: Yuvraj Singh

Prithvi Shaw ban: Prithvi Shaw talks about taking care and educating youngsters

In 2019, Prithvi Shaw faced a ban which kept him out of cricket for a while. This happened because Shaw was in violation of anti-doping guidelines and Terbutaline was found in Shaw's system. Terbutaline is a banned substance and according to Prithvi Shaw, he inadvertently ingested the substance while using a cough syrup. Talking to The Times of India, Shaw wanted his experience to help youngsters who may not be aware of banned substances. After the Prithvi Shaw ban, the young cricketer has been consulting the BCCI doctors before he even ingests a simple drug like paracetamol. The 20-year-old added that the period was a hard one for him to deal with.

ALSO READ | Prithvi Shaw and Sachin Tendulkar have dinner, Cricket fans have a field day

Prithvi Shaw ban and other troubles

But it was not only the Prithvi Shaw ban that saw the youngster getting a bad reputation. Social media has often been critical of Shaw's "overconfidence" on the field. This is especially true for the celebration that he did in his first domestic innings after returning from the Prithvi Shaw ban. Some reports even suggested that the multiple injuries which have plagued shaw have been a result of his poor lifestyle off the field.

ALSO READ | Prithvi Shaw ban: Youngster accused for leading poor lifestyle after Ranji Trophy injury

IPL 2020: Prithvi Shaw and the Delhi Capitals ready for the IPL?

Prithvi Shaw has been one of the IPL's youngest players ever and the youngster has been a mainstay in the Delhi Capitals side since IPL 2018. Shaw was retained by the Delhi Capitals for the IPL 2020 and was supposed to play along with new teammates like Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the BCCI has the IPL postponed to a date beyond April 15. A further update on the fate of IPL 2020 will be released by the BCCI soon.

ALSO READ | Reached out to Prithvi Shaw for advice ahead of World Cup: India U-19 skipper Priyam Garg