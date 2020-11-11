Prithvi Shaw Wished By Rumoured Girlfriend Prachi Singh On 21st Birthday, Twitter Abuzz

Delhi opener Prithvi Shaw is one the most talented young cricketers in the country. The right-hander celebrated his 21st birthday on Monday, November 9. As Shaw turned 21, wished poured in from the cricketing community. In fact, among many wishes, one special wish came from actor Prachi Singh.

Prithvi Shaw receives special birthday wish from rumoured girlfriend Prachi Singh

For quite some time now, rumours have been rife that Prithvi and Prachi are in a relationship, however, neither of them has spoken about the equation of their relationship and only time will them what really is going on between the two. The rumoured Prithvi Shaw girlfriend took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of the Delhi batsman on her story and wished him.

Prachi's simple wish got a lot of attention as it came with a red heart emoji. A lot of people then flooded Shaw's Instagram comment section as they teased the 21-year old. Here's a look at Prachi's wish for Prithvi.

Prachi Singh rose to prominence when she acted in a famous television serial 'Udaan'. The news of the two dating started doing the rounds when their presence on each other's social media handles increase drastically. Prachi has been posting all sorts of comments such as heart emojis and calling Prithvi a 'cutie'.

The actress is definitely not shying away from expressing how she feels. On the other hand, Prithvi Shaw has also been actively liking her comments and replying affectionately to them.

Meanwhile, Shaw had a forgettable Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign. A lot was expected from the right-handed batsman going into the tournament but after being amongst the runs in the initial few games, his form went from bad to worse. The Prithvi Shaw Dream11 IPL price for 2020 was ₹1.2 crore and the youngster failed to justify it.

Shaw Dream11 IPL stats

The Prithvi Shaw Dream11 IPL stats include the 228 runs he has scored in 13 matches at a dismal average of 17.53 and strike-rate of 136.52. He also bagged four catches in the tournament. Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw will now be travelling to Australia for the India vs Australia 2020 Test series where he has a golden chance to prove himself and cement his place in the side.

SOURCE: PRACHI SINGH & PRITHVI SHAW INSTAGRAM

