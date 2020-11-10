Prithvi Shaw Gets Cake Smashed In His Face During 21st Birthday Celebrations; Watch Video

Delhi beat Hyderabad by 17 runs in Qualifier 2 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi to secure a place in the Dream11 IPL 2020 Final against defending champions Mumbai. After the game was done and dusted, the Delhi franchise had a double celebration. One reason was their entry in the Dream11 IPL 2020 Final and the other was the birthday of their swashbuckling opener Prithvi Shaw.

Prithvi Shaw celebrates 21st birthday alongside Delhi teammates

Shaw celebrated his 21st birthday on November 9 alongside his Delhi teammates. The official Instagram handle of the Delhi franchise uploaded a video on Monday where the Delhi contingent is seen having fun after a commanding victory over Hyderabad. In the video, Delhi players were having a gala time as they shared jokes and laughter.

Firstly, the 'Player of the Match' against Hyderabad, Marcus Stoinis was seen cutting the cake to mark off the celebrations for Delhi which was followed by Shaw cutting his birthday cake. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant kicked off the Indianesque birthday celebrations as he smashed the cake in Shaw's face. Other players soon followed Pant as they ensure that the 21-year old's face was fully covered with cake. The Delhi unit looked in a great mood ahead of the much-awaited final.

Meanwhile, this is the first time that Delhi will feature in a Dream11 IPL final. The Mumbai vs Delhi final is set to be played on Tuesday, November 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The action of the Mumbai vs Delhi final will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). While Mumbai will play to win their record fifth title, Delhi will look to lay hands on their maiden Dream11 IPL trophy.

The last time these two teams met each other was at the same venue in Qualifier 1 where it was the Men in Blue who thrashed Delhi by 57 runs. It will be interesting to see how both sides go about their team combinations in the all-important Dream11 IPL 2020 Final. Both sides have some of the best T20 players which is why we are in for an exciting finale.

SOURCE: DELHI IPL TEAM INSTAGRAM

