Virender Sehwag Mocks Prithvi Shaw With Ultimate Jibe After Loss Vs Mumbai; Watch Video

Mumbai booked their place in the Dream11 IPL 2020 final after registering a comfortable 57-run win over Delhi in the Qualifier 1 on Thursday. The defending champions put in an all-round display, reinforcing their credentials as favourites to win the competition. The defeat for Delhi means that Shreyas Iyer and co. will now face off against the winner of the Bangalore vs Hyderabad Eliminator on Sunday.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav Goes Past Virat Kohli Amongst Dream11 IPL 2020 Top Run Scorers

Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs: Virender Sehwag mocks Prithvi Shaw after yet another failure

Once regarded as one of the finest prospects of his age, Prithvi Shaw's stocks over the past seasons have gone down considerably. A mediocre Dream11 IPL season so far has further added to the criticism levelled at Shaw, who has struggled fro form, fitness and discipline over the past 12 months. The former India national under-19 cricket team captain was again in the news after another disappointment, failing to trouble the scorers in the Mumbai vs Delhi clash on Thursday.

Also Read: Bangalore Vs Hyderabad Eliminator: Padikkal 28 Runs Away From Achieving Big Dream11 Feat

The 20-year-old poked at a swinging Trent Boult delivery off just the second ball of the innings, to get out without scoring. Former Delhi captain and opener, Virender Sehwag hit out at Shaw on his social media show, Viru Ki Baithak. The former India opener suggested that with the 20-year-old opener in the team, Delhi are playing with only nine wickets as Shaw 'plays for the opposition' considering his recent form.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah Achieves Two BIG Firsts In Dream11 IPL 2020 Season After 4-14 Against Delhi

Prithvi Shaw has had a season to forget in the Dream11 IPL 2020 and has managed just 228 runs from 13 games. The 20-year-old had two half-centuries and averages a mere 17.53 this year. Incidentally, Shaw's tally is lesser than what he scored in his debut season in 2018, where he hogged the limelight after scoring 245 runs in just nine innings for Delhi. The 20-year-old's poor form this season also played a huge part in his omission from India's squad for the tour of Australia.

Also Read: Trent Boult Achieves Individual 'season Triple' In Dream11 IPL 2020 Against Ex-team Delhi

Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs: Bangalore vs Hyderabad Eliminator preview

Three-time finalists Bangalore will face off against 2016 winner Hyderabad on Friday for a place in Qualifier 2 against Delhi. Incidentally, both teams played in the 2016 summit clash, where David Warner and co. edged past Bangalore by eight runs. In their matchups this season ahead of the Bangalore vs Hyderabad Eliminator, the former registered a 10-run win in the first match, with Devdutt Padikkal and Yuzvendra Chahal stealing the show. Hyderabad returned the favour when the two teams collided next, with a five-wicket win. Wriddhiman Saha top-scored in that game with 39 runs.

(Image Courtesy: Delhi Instagram)

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.