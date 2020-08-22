Ravi Shastri Lauds Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma; Pulled Up For Ignoring Deepti Sharma

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has become the fourth Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli to win the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award - the highest sporting award of the nation. His name was finalised by the National Sports Awards Committee for his incredible performances in the last three years, including his golden run with the bat at the 2019 World Cup. On the other hand, other cricketers like his Team India colleague Ishant Sharma and India's women's team all-rounder Deepti Sharma won the prestigious Arjuna Award for 2020.

Congratulations @ImRo45 for being conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, 2020, India’s highest sporting honour. He is only the fourth Indian cricketer to receive this award.



We are proud of you, Hitman!

Ravi Shastri congratulates Rohit Sharma for winning Khel Ratna 2020

On Saturday, August 22, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri took to social media to congratulate Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma for their respective Khel Ratna 2020 and Arjuna Award 2020 achievements. However, he forgot to mention women’s all-rounder Deepti Sharma on his congratulatory post, who is also slated to win the Arjuna Award alongside men’s pacer Ishant Sharma. The Arjuna Awards are annual honours given by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports to recognise outstanding achievements in sports.

Congratulations! The SHARMAAAAAS – Well done Ro for Khel Ratna and Ishi for Arjuna - @ImRo45 @ImIshant 🤗 pic.twitter.com/lfYiqP6Ofl — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 22, 2020

Ravi Shastri’s failure to mention Deepti Sharma alongside Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma drew considerable criticism from netizens. Several users on Twitter expressed their opinion in the comments section of Shastri’s latest tweet, pulling him up for failing to mention Deepti Sharma.

Arjuna Award and Khel Ratna 2020: Twitterati troll Ravi Shastri for ignoring Deepti Sharma

There is a third sharma you missed @Deepti_Sharma06 congratulations to you too — Rohit Somani (@Angoothi_Baba) August 22, 2020

There's one more Sharma, Shastri ji. That Sharma can bat and bowl as well. A true Sharmaji ki beti. — Dhage Yash (@DhageYash) August 22, 2020

Dipti Sharma also get Arjuna award I think you forgot it — YOGESH.PATIL (@YOGSAPDK12) August 22, 2020

You missed Deepti Sharma — Harsh Saxena (@harshaa12) August 22, 2020

Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma in IPL 2020

Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma are now slated to reprise their respective roles in the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. While Rohit Sharma will lead the Mumbai Indians in their title defence campaign, Ishant Sharma is expected to take the field for Delhi Capitals. IPL 2020 is scheduled to launch on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

