Aakash Chopra Keeps Calm As Fan Shares Screenshot Of Pak "experts" Copying Same Topics

Aakash Chopra is trying to keep the cricket fans glued to the gentleman's game on social media by his great presentation skills and expert analysis at a time when many sporting events have been either postponed or called off due to the outbreak of the dangerous COVID-19 (Coronavirus) that has spread its tentacles all over the world. Meanwhile, one of the fans has also brought an important thing to his attention.

'I’ll take it as a compliment': Aakash Chopra

Recently, one of the fans had posted a screenshot of a couple of Pakistani Youtube cricket experts who run an online sports show named 'Mohsin vs Mohsin' copying the same topics that were covered by Chopra earlier. They include topics like rating the IPL captains, and what will be the iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni's cricketing future in case the upcoming edition of the IPL gets cancelled. Meanwhile, the fan also asked the ex-Test batsmen whether those experts were copying his content to which he replied that he would take it as a compliment.

I’ll take it as a compliment ☺️🤗 https://t.co/MP7Nr0Q7Ke — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 19, 2020

After knowing this, the other fans also came forward to comment on the same. Here are a few of the reactions.

Sue them. What compliment? — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 19, 2020

Omg what is this . I can't believe. Omg — Sukhman (@Sukhman71644767) March 19, 2020

They Have Nothing To Discuss Now Even Back When Cricket Was Going 😂They Only Discuss What India Do, Whatever Any Indian Expert Says Or Whatever Any Other Ex Player Says Anything Related Indian . They Have Quarantined Their Own Cricket For India 😂 @rajamohsinsays — বাংলার ছেলে 🇧🇩 (@iSoumikSaheb) March 19, 2020

🤣🤣i saw one video where they were criticsing psl 🤣🤣and i have also seen their videos before thier journey start on youtube , they both used to criticise indian team and indian players🤣🤣they know the trick make videos on india , say good about india and achieve more views🤣 — Rihaan Ali (@rihaanali20) March 19, 2020

The status of IPL 2020

The 13th edition of the IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on former champions Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has now been postponed to April 15 due to the outbreak of the infectious COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had last week said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same.

