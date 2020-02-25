PSL 2020: PCB Slams Quetta Gladiators For Accusing Peshawar Zalmi Over Ball Tampering

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has slammed PSL 2020 franchise Quetta Gladiators for not following regular procedures to a file a formal complaint, which is why Peshawar Zalmi will have no case to answer for accusations of ball-tampering. The Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed's claims that Peshawar Zalmi were involved in ball-tampering have been denied by the PCB. In a press release, PCB stated that Quetta had not filed the complaint through the "correctly stated procedure".

ALSO READ | Kamran Akmal slammed for 'greedy' PSL 2020 century by losing team Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2020: PCB unhappy with Sarfaraz Ahmed

On Saturday, after the PSL 2020 game between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi, Sarfaraz Ahmed accused the Zalmi of being involved in ball-tampering and added that his team had followed the protocols of PCB and submitted their report on the matter. The appropriate procedure to file a complaint was never followed as the Gladiators wrote their complaint on the match evaluation form, which is not the platform to lodge formal complaints.

ALSO READ | PSL 2020: Jason Roy joins Imad Wasim in accusing Pak pacer Wahab Riaz of ball tampering

Instead, the PCB pointed out that all reports must be completed on Form "Rep 1" or such other form as may be made available for such purpose by the PSL from time to time. All reports must be signed and dated by the person lodging the Report within 48 hours after the game is concluded. With that time now lapsed, the Gladiators have lost the opportunity to file the complaint.

PCB were unhappy with the way in which Sarfaraz Ahmed dealt with the issue and added that they are not going to recognize Sarfaraz Ahmed's public comments as an official complaint.

ALSO READ | PSL 2020 courts controversy after Karachi Kings manager found talking on phone in dugout

PSL 2020: Wahab Riaz ball tampering

The Wahab Riaz ball tampering controversy began when dynamic English and Gladiators opening batsman Jason Roy asked Zalmi pacer, Wahab Riaz if he had tampered with the ball. The incident took place when Quetta Gladiators were batting first against Peshawar Zalmi in a PSL 2020 game at the National Stadium in Karachi which was seen during the PSL 2020 live streaming in India. During the innings, Jason Roy approached Wahab Riaz and asked him whether he had tampered with the ball in order to gain some reverse swing.

The pacer got very angry at the accusation and the two cricketers were then involved in a heated argument only for Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed to intervene and control the situation.

PSL 2020 live streaming in India to resume with Multan vs Peshawar live streaming

The PSL 2020 live streaming in India can be watched on gateway.com or the Discovery App. The Multan vs Peshawar live streaming for Wednesday's PSL 2020 match will begin from 7.30 PM IST.

ALSO READ | PSL 2020 prize money pegged at lowly $1 million, winning team set to get $500,000

IMAGE COURTESY: SARFARAZ AHMED INSTAGRAM