PSL 2020: Imran Tahir Fights With Colin Munro After Fiery Wicket Celebration, Watch Video

Multan Sultans defeated Islamabad United by 9 wickets in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) on March 8 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Multan Sultans' South African import Imran Tahir picked up 2-13 from his two overs and helped his side restrict the Islamabad United batting line-up to 91-7 in a rain-shortened nine-overs match. Riding on James Vince’ 24-ball 61, the Multan-based franchise overhauled the target with 14 balls to spare.

PSL 2020: Imran Tahir collides with Colin Munro

During the Islamabad United innings, Multan’s leg-spinner Imran Tahir dismissed dangerous-looking Colin Munro after the left-hander scored a quick-fire 25. Munro attempted a slog sweep and top-edged straight into the air to be holed out at short fine leg. After his dismissal, Imran Tahir went about his trademark ‘arm-extended’ celebration, which seemed to have irked the batsman. While Munro did not enjoy the Imran Tahir wicket celebration as he turned back to say a few things, Imran Tahir immediately retaliated aggressively towards the New Zealand-based cricketer.

PSL 2020: Video of Imran Tahir and Colin Munro altercation

PSL 2020: Colin Munro on Imran Tahir after the match

After the match, Colin Munro spoke with the reporters and opened up about his altercation with Imran Tahir. Munro said that he was tired of seeing Tahir’s celebration which prompted him to call the leg-spinner a “clown” upon his dismissal. He also said that the South African-based cricketer took it the wrong way and reacted angrily out in the middle.

IPL 2020: Imran Tahir to resume crucial CSK team 2020 role

A few days after the conclusion of PSL 2020, Imran Tahir is expected to fly to India to join Chennai Super Kings (CSK) training camp for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season. The cricketer was retained by the franchise for ₹1 crore during the recently concluded IPL 2020 trading window. Imran Tahir joined the MS Dhoni-led CSK team 2020 in IPL 2018 and was a crucial member of their victorious campaign in the same season.

WINNING SHOT! Sultans aced it by 9 wickets!

Kamaal ki batting aur bowling 👏👏👏

Hard Luck #Sherus! Pichli baar ka hisaab barabar hua 😬 @IsbUnited #IUvMS #JanoobKiPehchaan#LetsPlaySaeen — Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) March 8, 2020

Image Credits: Multan Sultans Twitter