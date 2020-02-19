PSL 2020: Karachi Kings Team Preview And IPL 2020 Stars Playing For Them

The fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) kicks off on February 20 with Islamabad United taking on defending champions Quetta Gladiators. Karachi Kings kick off their PSL schedule with a game against Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday. The Kings are one of the three teams yet to lift the PSL title. They would hope to break the duck in the upcoming edition of PSL 2020.

Also Read: PSL 2020: Islamabad United Team Preview And IPL 2020 Stars Playing In It

PSL 2020: Karachi Kings preview

Karachi Kings had a decent season last year and finished fourth in the PSL 2019 points table. Kings won five of their ten games to advance to the playoffs. In the eliminator against Islamabad United, Kings failed to defend their score of 161 as Islamabad United chased down the target with four wickets and three balls to spare.

Team Owner Salman Iqbal along with #KarachiKings team and management along with others at the trophy unveiling ceremony for #HBLPSLV. 🏆 #YehHaiKarachi pic.twitter.com/FiEW2FXafj — Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) February 19, 2020

PSL 2020: Karachi Kings ownership and PSL history

Karachi Kings are one of the most expensive teams in PSL history. ARY Media Group owns Karachi Kings. The Karachi franchise was sold to ARY Media Group for $26 million by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Multan Sultans surpassed Karachi Kings as the most expensive team in PSL history after the team was sold for $41.6 million for an eight-year agreement.

Also Read: PSL 2020: Complete Squads Of All 6 Teams Including Biggest Additions And Draft Picks

PSL 2020 squad

Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Yamin, Usama Mir, Umer Khan, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Sharjeel Khan, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Rizwan, Umaid Asif, Dan Lawrence, Ali Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Liam Plunkett, Awais Zia

PSL 2020: Karachi Kings draft picks

Karachi Kings added some quality T20 stars to their roster in the PSL draft. The Karachi-based franchise retained the services of Pakistan stars Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim. Imad Wasim was retained as the Karachi Kings captain, while Dean Jones will remain as the main man in the backroom staff. The draft saw the entry of English duo Alex Hales and Chris Jordan. They've joined along with Sharjeel Khan, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Rizwan, Umaid Asif, Dan Lawrence, Ali Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Liam Plunkett and Awais Zia.

Also Read: PSL 2020: Quetta Gladiators Preview, Schedule And IPL 2020 Stars Playing For Them

IPL 2020: Chris Jordan looking to repeat English performance in PSL 2020

Chris Jordan will look forward to putting in a string of impressive performances for Karachi Kings before IPL 2020. The English pacer was purchased by Kings XI Punjab. Alex Hales and Cameron Delport went unsold in the IPL 2020 Auctions. They would hope that they can showcase their talents in PSL 2020 and grab a contract if an injury occurs.

Also Read: PSL 2020 Schedule, Full Fixtures, Playoffs, Venues, Timings And All Tournament Details