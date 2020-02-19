PSL 2020: Multan Sultans Preview, Schedule And IPL 2020 Stars Playing For Them

Multan Sultans are the newest team in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Led by Shahid Afridi, they are yet to perform to their full potential. They were added to the league in 2018 after PCB decided to expand the competition from five teams to six teams. Multan Sultans (like Lahore Qalandars) have struggled to perform in the competition. They have finished second from bottom in both the campaigns. In 2018, they were one place above the bottom thanks to points difference. In 2019, the net run rate stopped them from finishing last in the standings.

PSL 2020: Multan Sultans ownership and PSL history

Multan Sultans were first sold to Schon Properties in 2017. It was revoked a year later due to payment issues. In 2018, the franchise was sold again to Multan Consortium after which they participated in PSL 2019. However, it didn’t affect their position and they ended up in the 5th position in both the seasons they have played.

PSL 2020: Multan Sultans draft picks and IPL 2020 stars

The team retained the likes of Mohammad Irfan, Shahid Afridi, James Vince, Junaid Khan, Shaan Masood, Ali Shafique and Mohammad Ilyas. They also included the likes of Rilee Rossouw, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ravi Bopara, Sohail Tanveer, Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir and Rohail Nazir. Moeen Ali and Fabian Allen are the two IPL 2020 stars who will also be a part of the side.

PSL 2020: Multan Sultans squad

Shahid Afridi (c), Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Ilyas, Junaid Khan, Shan Masood, Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohail Tanvir, Rohail Nazir, Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir, Bilawal Bhatti, James Vince, Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw, Ravi Bopara, Imran Tahir, Fabian Allen.

PSL 2020 schedule: Multan Sultans schedule

21 Feb, Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, 7:30 PM IST, Lahore

22 Feb, Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, 7:30 PM IST, Lahore

26 Feb, Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi,7:30 PM IST, Multan

28 Feb, Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, 2:30 PM IST, Multan

29 Feb, Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators,2:30 PM IST, Multan

06 Mar, Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, 7:30 PM IST, Lahore

08 Mar, Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, 2:30 PM IST, Rawalpindi

11 Mar, Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators,7:30 PM IST, Lahore

13 Mar, Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, 7:30 PM IST, Karachi

15 Mar, Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, 2:30 PM IST, Lahore