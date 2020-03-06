PSL 2020: Kamran Akmal Brutally Trolled On Twitter For Dropping Simplest Of Catches Again

Out-of-favour Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal has once again become a joke on social media thanks to his yet another blunder during a PSL 2020 match. His poor wicketkeeping technique once again came into limelight after dropping a sitter in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) match against Quetta Kings. The dropped catch did not cost the side as Peshawar Zalmi went onto win the match by 30 runs. The news comes days after Kamran Akmal's brother Umar Akmal was banned from playing the PSL 2020 after been charged with meeting a bookmaker for allegedly fixing a match in the PSL 2020.

Kamran Akmal dropped catch during PSL 2020 match

The incident happened in the penultimate over of the match that was reduced to 15-overs-per-side. Sohail Khan hit a delivery from Peshawar Zalmi pacer Hasan Ali straight up in the air and Kamran Akmal had plenty of time to settle under the ball and take the catch. But to everyone’s surprise, the veteran wicketkeeper failed to catch the ball.

PSL 2020: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Kings highlights

Talking about the game, Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 30 runs in the PSL 2020 match thanks to an impressive fifty from veteran Shoaib Malik. Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and decided to bowl first. Batting first Peshawar Zalmi piled up 170 for 6 in the allotted 15 overs. Kamran Akmal scored 23 off 12 at the top of the order before Malik slammed 54 from just 27 balls to propel Peshawar Zalmi to a big total.

Mohammad Hasnain was the pick of the bowlers for Gladiators with figures of 4 for 34. In reply, Gladiators ended up on 140 for 7. Barring opener Jason Roy, who scored 45, no other batsmen managed to score match-winning knock. Wahab Riaz was the pick of the bowlers.

Twitter reacts after Kamram Akmal drops catch during PSL 2020

How is this guy still picked as a keeper?



Surely this has to be investigated.....he does this nonsense so so often. — adam (@adam220202) March 5, 2020

Well somethings never change pic.twitter.com/cUlVu3fD84 — The Tailender (@Sharanvishnu07) March 5, 2020

A = Akmal , B = bat , C = catch , D = drop — zaid khan (@itsmezaidk) March 5, 2020

PSL 2020: PSL live streaming in India

