PSL 2020: Kamran Akmal Publicly Challenged By Young Wicketkeeper For World T20 Spot

Out-of-favour Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal finished the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2019-20 as the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer. He also performed brilliantly in Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign last year as he amassed 906 runs in just 11 matches. Kamran Akmal looks in terrific touch in the ongoing PSL 2020 as he is the leading run-scorer with 144 runs in 2 games which includes a blistering century.

On the other hand, there is Zeeshan Ashraf, who is the wicketkeeper of Multan Sultans in the PSL 2020. Zeeshan Ashraf played a quick knock of 50 off 29 balls with four boundaries and three sixes but he couldn't get his team home, unlike Akmal in the last match. Now, Ashraf has made a huge statement.

PSL 2020: Zeeshan Ashraf challenges Kamran Akmal

The Multan Sultans wicket-keeper has challenged Kamran Akmal and believes that he will beat him when it comes to winning a place in Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad in Australia later this year. After the conclusion of the game against Islamabad United in the PSL 2020, the young wicketkeeper clarified that he respects Kamran Akmal, who is a senior cricketer. He feels that Akmal performs well in every season of the PSL but this time he will face tough competition from him.

The left-hander said that at the moment, he is competing with Kamran Akmal for the wicketkeeper slot for the World Cup T20 squad. He will show his performances with the bat and gloves in PSL 2020. And he will leave the rest on luck, which will decide who will be on the plane to Australia for the T20 World Cup.

Skills of the players should be prioritised above fitness standards: Kamran Akmal

While speaking on a talk show, Kamran Akmal slammed former coach Mickey Arthur for bringing in the culture of fitness tests in the team. He said that it was Arthur who started setting fitness as the biggest criteria for picking and dropping players. He even went to the extent of saying that Pakistan cricket was on a decline.

Kamran Akmal said that skills of the players should be prioritised above fitness standards. Kamran Akmal went on to question about the number of fitness tests Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq had given during their times. He added that Mickey Arthur, who came to Pakistan, started the problem of fitness tests. He also said these policies won’t make players focus on fitness and because of such policies, Pakistan cricket was going down.

PSL live streaming in India to resume with Multan vs Peshawar live streaming

The PSL live streaming in India can be watched on gateway.com or the Discovery App. The Multan vs Peshawar live streaming for Wednesday's PSL 2020 match will begin from 7.30 PM IST. The PSL live streaming in India will be available till March 22.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER