PSL 2020 KAR Vs LAH Live Streaming, Where To Watch, Pitch And Weather Report, Game Preview

Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will face each other in the 26th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Thursday, March 12. The Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings live game will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. The KAR vs LAH live telecast in India will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Besides the KAR vs LAH live telecast in India, here are the other KAR vs LAH live streaming and other Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars live game details and its impact on the PSL 2020 points table.

PSL 2020: KAR vs LAH live streaming and Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars live telecast in India

The Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars live telecast in India will be on the DSport channel. sporttiger.com will have the KAR vs LAH live streaming in India. You can catch all the PSL 2020 live match score updates on the PSL 2020 website and social media accounts.

PSL 2020: KAR vs LAH pitch and weather report:

According to Accuweather, the weather for KAR vs LAH match will be fine with no chances of rain. The pitch is good for the batsmen and a high scoring match is on the cards.

PSL 2020: KAR vs LAH live streaming: Match Preview

Both the teams have played each other earlier in the tournament with Lahore Qalanders going onto comfortably win the match by 8 wickets. Karachi Kings are currently at the fifth position in the points table with 7 points. They have won three and lost three matches, while one match ended with no result. They would be looking to avenge their defeat against the same opponent and move ahead in the points table.

On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars Lahore has been sensational in their approach in the last 3 games as they have won 3 back-to-back matches. They have currently played 8 matches in which they have won 4 matches and lost 4 matches, accumulating 8 points and staying on the third position on the points table.

